Ex-Red Devils Star Makes Huge Revelation, Calls New Man Utd Boss Erik ten Hag a 'Control Freak'
Ex-Red Devils Star Makes Huge Revelation, Calls New Man Utd Boss Erik ten Hag a 'Control Freak'
Ever since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson left Manchester United in 2013, the Red Devils have seen a series of managers as the team struggles to find anyone...

Ever since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson left Manchester United in 2013, the Red Devils have seen a series of managers as the team struggles to find anyone to fill the Scotsman's boots at Old Trafford. The latest to join the once-mighty club is Dutchman Erik Ten Hag who will take over from interim coach Ralf Rangnick at the end of this month.
Incoming Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has been dubbed a "control freak" by former Old Trafford stalwart Daley Blind, but the Ajax centre-back has backed the Dutch manager to deliver the goods at Carrington.

Blind shares a close bond with United, having spent four years at Old Trafford between 2014 and 2018. During that time the 32-year-old football star made 141 appearances for the former champions of the Premier League.

After leaving United, Blind joined Dutch team Ajax where Ten Hag had been at the helm since 2017. Blind and Ten Hag then guided Ajax to a plethora of domestic titles together, with their most recent success coming in the form of an Eredivisie trophy this term.
Eredivisie is the equivalent of the Premier League in the Netherlands.

"In Ajax, he knows everyone at the club is important," Blind said in an interview with the club's website.

'Everyone needs to be involved to get that winning mentality. He is aware of that and wants to keep everything close. He's also a control freak and wants to be on top of everything. I think that's a special quality you need to have when being that good," he added.

United are desperately looking forward to changing their fortunes after having another dismal campaign in 2021-22, having finished sixth in the Premier League table.

The club which was once the quintessence of English football has been on a downward trend since Ferguson retired after the 2012-13 season.

The Red Devils last won the Premier League in 2013 and it has been five years since they claimed any kind of silverware, having captured the Europa League in 2017.
