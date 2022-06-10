https://sputniknews.com/20220610/elysee-palace-denies-media-reports-on-macrons-visit-to-ukraine-next-week---afp-1096199426.html

Elysee Palace Denies Media Reports on Macron's Visit to Ukraine Next Week - AFP

PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has no intention of visiting Kiev next week but will head to Romania and Moldova as planned, AFP reported

Earlier in the day, French media reported that Macron may pay his first official visit to Kiev next week.Macron will travel to Romania on Tuesday to meet with the French troops deployed there, and then travel to Moldova on Wednesday, a report said, adding that the date of Macron's visit to Ukraine is not determined.Macron took an active part in talks on the situation around Ukraine and visited both Moscow and Kiev shortly before the start of the Russian military operation on February 24.

