Elysee Palace Denies Media Reports on Macron's Visit to Ukraine Next Week - AFP

Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Earlier in the day, French media reported that Macron may pay his first official visit to Kiev next week.Macron will travel to Romania on Tuesday to meet with the French troops deployed there, and then travel to Moldova on Wednesday, a report said, adding that the date of Macron's visit to Ukraine is not determined.Macron took an active part in talks on the situation around Ukraine and visited both Moscow and Kiev shortly before the start of the Russian military operation on February 24.
