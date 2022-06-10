https://sputniknews.com/20220610/dozens-protesting-in-la-over-exclusion-of-cuba-venezuela-nicaragua-from-americas-summit---video-1096198385.html

LOS ANGELES (Sputnik) - People gathered outside the Convention Center in Los Angeles on the final day of the Summit of the Americas to protest United States'...

"We are here today outside the Convention Center protesting against the Summit of the Americas and particularly the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. It’s not really the Summit of the Americas if big part of that continent and people of Latin America are excluded from the Summit," Answer Coalition Director Brian Becker told Sputnik. "We are here demanding the end of the blockade of Cuba."Demonstrators could be heard shouting: "Biden, Biden, can’t you see this is real democracy!" "People Summit, people power," "Let Cuba Live."The protest is peaceful, with speakers taking turns to address the rally with their speeches demanding an end to sanctions and wars. Some appeared to be very emotional.Among those protesting are people of various ages and nationalities.The Ninth Summit of the Americas is taking place in Los Angeles, an event overshadowed by controversy surrounding the US decision to not invite the three nations, which prompted the Mexican president to boycott the gathering.

