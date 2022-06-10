https://sputniknews.com/20220610/dozens-protesting-in-la-over-exclusion-of-cuba-venezuela-nicaragua-from-americas-summit---video-1096198385.html
Dozens Protesting in LA Over Exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua From Americas Summit - Video
Dozens Protesting in LA Over Exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua From Americas Summit - Video
LOS ANGELES (Sputnik) - People gathered outside the Convention Center in Los Angeles on the final day of the Summit of the Americas to protest United States'... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-10T17:03+0000
2022-06-10T17:03+0000
2022-06-10T17:03+0000
us
summit of the americas (soa)
joe biden
protest
venezuela
cuba
nicaragua
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0a/1096198037_6:0:1233:690_1920x0_80_0_0_d55346fb8cb8f5cc3515649aab0098b5.png
"We are here today outside the Convention Center protesting against the Summit of the Americas and particularly the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. It’s not really the Summit of the Americas if big part of that continent and people of Latin America are excluded from the Summit," Answer Coalition Director Brian Becker told Sputnik. "We are here demanding the end of the blockade of Cuba."Demonstrators could be heard shouting: "Biden, Biden, can’t you see this is real democracy!" "People Summit, people power," "Let Cuba Live."The protest is peaceful, with speakers taking turns to address the rally with their speeches demanding an end to sanctions and wars. Some appeared to be very emotional.Among those protesting are people of various ages and nationalities.The Ninth Summit of the Americas is taking place in Los Angeles, an event overshadowed by controversy surrounding the US decision to not invite the three nations, which prompted the Mexican president to boycott the gathering.
venezuela
cuba
nicaragua
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0a/1096198037_159:0:1079:690_1920x0_80_0_0_ed661790b186fe65a19a4b0b383e8820.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, summit of the americas (soa), joe biden, protest, venezuela, cuba, nicaragua
Dozens Protesting in LA Over Exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua From Americas Summit - Video
LOS ANGELES (Sputnik) - People gathered outside the Convention Center in Los Angeles on the final day of the Summit of the Americas to protest United States' exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from this year's regional event and demand an end to the economic blockade of Cuba.
"We are here today outside the Convention Center protesting against the Summit of the Americas and particularly the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. It’s not really the Summit of the Americas if big part of that continent and people of Latin America are excluded from the Summit," Answer Coalition Director Brian Becker told Sputnik. "We are here demanding the end of the blockade of Cuba."
Demonstrators could be heard shouting: "Biden, Biden, can’t you see this is real democracy!" "People Summit, people power," "Let Cuba Live."
The participants are also carrying the flags of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela and banners that read: "Solidarity with the Bolivarian revolution of Venezuela," "Stop US destabilization campaign and media lies," "End all US sanctions and blockades" "Let Cuba Live, Biden."
The protest is peaceful, with speakers taking turns to address the rally with their speeches demanding an end to sanctions and wars. Some appeared to be very emotional.
Among those protesting are people of various ages and nationalities.
The Ninth Summit of the Americas is taking place in Los Angeles, an event overshadowed by controversy surrounding the US decision to not invite the three nations, which prompted the Mexican president to boycott the gathering.