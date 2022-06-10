https://sputniknews.com/20220610/dow-jones-plummets-nearly-900-points-as-us-inflation-hits-40-year-high-1096201894.html

Dow Jones Plummets Nearly 900 Points as US Inflation Hits 40-Year High

Dow Jones Plummets Nearly 900 Points as US Inflation Hits 40-Year High

Over the last several weeks investors have reacted wildly over growing concerns stemming from rising nationwide prices and talk of a potential US recession... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-10T20:02+0000

2022-06-10T20:02+0000

2022-06-10T20:10+0000

us stocks

wall street

dow jones

us

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png

US stocks plummeted nearly 900 Friday as investor fears spiked after news of a highly-anticipated inflation report revealed that US inflation hit a new 40-year high last month at a rate of 8.6%.At closing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell by 880 points, marking its steepest loss for the week thus far. The S&P 500 sank by 117 points, and the Nasdaq Composite dove into red territory with a 414-point decline.Nearly every listing on the 30-stock Dow Jones index tanked as tech giant Apple plummeted some 3.5% and Dow, Inc. sank by 5.6%. E-commerce group Amazon fell over 5% by the time bell marked closing.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

wall street

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us stocks, wall street, dow jones, us, inflation