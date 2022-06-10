https://sputniknews.com/20220610/dow-jones-plummets-nearly-900-points-as-us-inflation-hits-40-year-high-1096201894.html
Dow Jones Plummets Nearly 900 Points as US Inflation Hits 40-Year High
Over the last several weeks investors have reacted wildly over growing concerns stemming from rising nationwide prices and talk of a potential US recession... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-10T20:02+0000
2022-06-10T20:02+0000
2022-06-10T20:10+0000
US stocks plummeted nearly 900 Friday as investor fears spiked after news of a highly-anticipated inflation report revealed that US inflation hit a new 40-year high last month at a rate of 8.6%.At closing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell by 880 points, marking its steepest loss for the week thus far. The S&P 500 sank by 117 points, and the Nasdaq Composite dove into red territory with a 414-point decline.Nearly every listing on the 30-stock Dow Jones index tanked as tech giant Apple plummeted some 3.5% and Dow, Inc. sank by 5.6%. E-commerce group Amazon fell over 5% by the time bell marked closing.
20:02 GMT 10.06.2022 (Updated: 20:10 GMT 10.06.2022)
Being updated
Over the last several weeks investors have reacted wildly over growing concerns stemming from rising nationwide prices and talk of a potential US recession. The Biden administration has attempted to ease worries to no avail as Americans struggle with spike gas and grocery prices.
US stocks plummeted nearly 900 Friday as investor fears spiked after news of a highly-anticipated inflation report revealed that US inflation hit a new 40-year high last month at a rate of 8.6%.
At closing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell by 880 points, marking its steepest loss for the week thus far. The S&P 500 sank by 117 points, and the Nasdaq Composite dove into red territory with a 414-point decline.
Nearly every listing on the 30-stock Dow Jones index tanked as tech giant Apple plummeted some 3.5% and Dow, Inc. sank by 5.6%. E-commerce group Amazon fell over 5% by the time bell marked closing.