Brussels: Anti-Russia Sanctions Raise Questions About Sustainability of EU's Financial Model

Brussels: Anti-Russia Sanctions Raise Questions About Sustainability of EU's Financial Model

The EU has already introduced six packages of anti-Russia sanctions over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

EU citizens are already feeling the effects of sanctions against Russia, which raises questions about how sustainable the bloc's financial model is, the European Parliament's president, Roberta Metsola said. Earlier this month, the EU introduced the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, including a gradual phasing-out of Russian oil. The new package bans "the purchase, import or transfer of crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia into the EU," with the phase-out of Russian oil scheduled to take place within "6 months for crude oil to 8 months for other refined petroleum products." The bloc also agreed to switch three more Russian banks from the international SWIFT banking system: Sberbank, Credit Bank of Moscow, and Russian Agricultural Bank.

