https://sputniknews.com/20220610/brussels-anti-russia-sanctions-raise-questions-about-sustainability-of-eus-financial-model--1096180114.html
Brussels: Anti-Russia Sanctions Raise Questions About Sustainability of EU's Financial Model
Brussels: Anti-Russia Sanctions Raise Questions About Sustainability of EU's Financial Model
The EU has already introduced six packages of anti-Russia sanctions over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. 10.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-10T08:44+0000
2022-06-10T08:44+0000
2022-06-10T09:03+0000
world
eu
sanctions
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1096180114.jpg?1654851800
EU citizens are already feeling the effects of sanctions against Russia, which raises questions about how sustainable the bloc's financial model is, the European Parliament's president, Roberta Metsola said. Earlier this month, the EU introduced the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, including a gradual phasing-out of Russian oil. The new package bans "the purchase, import or transfer of crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia into the EU," with the phase-out of Russian oil scheduled to take place within "6 months for crude oil to 8 months for other refined petroleum products." The bloc also agreed to switch three more Russian banks from the international SWIFT banking system: Sberbank, Credit Bank of Moscow, and Russian Agricultural Bank.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world, eu, sanctions, russia
Brussels: Anti-Russia Sanctions Raise Questions About Sustainability of EU's Financial Model
08:44 GMT 10.06.2022 (Updated: 09:03 GMT 10.06.2022)
Being updated
The EU has already introduced six packages of anti-Russia sanctions over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.
EU citizens are already feeling the effects of sanctions against Russia, which raises questions about how sustainable the bloc's financial model is, the European Parliament's president, Roberta Metsola said.
"Our citizens have already started to feel the effects [of sanctions]. You have discussions in parliaments but also at a European level how to counter that. Is our financing model something we can sustain? Can we put more money not only in defence but also in cushioning electricity bills that cannot be paid?" the Maltese politician said during her speech at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.
Earlier this month, the EU introduced the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, including a gradual phasing-out of Russian oil. The new package bans "the purchase, import or transfer of crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia into the EU," with the phase-out of Russian oil scheduled to take place within "6 months for crude oil to 8 months for other refined petroleum products." The bloc also agreed to switch three more Russian banks from the international SWIFT banking system: Sberbank, Credit Bank of Moscow, and Russian Agricultural Bank.