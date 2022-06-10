https://sputniknews.com/20220610/britney-spears-ex-husband-arrested-after-attempting-to-crash-pop-singers-wedding-to-sam-asghari-1096169920.html

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Arrested After Attempting to Crash Pop Singer's Wedding to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Arrested After Attempting to Crash Pop Singer's Wedding to Sam Asghari

Spears, then 22, and Alexander married in a quick ceremony in Las Vegas in January 2004; however, their marriage was annulled some 55 hours later. The... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International

Jason Alexander, Britney Spears' first husband, attempted to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari in her Thousand Oaks, California, home on Thursday, TMZ reported.According to the publication, Alexander, 40, was detained outside by event security before police arrived. Alexander livestreamed his break-in on Instagram, claiming to have broken inside Spears' home on the second floor and even inside her wedding tent.Video shows that Alexander had told event security that Spears had invited him to the wedding festivities.He had threatened to crash her joyful event after some resistance. His phone ultimately froze and cut out after an apparent physical struggle.The Ventura County Sheriff's Department responded to a trespassing incident and arrested Alexander on the suspicion of misdemeanor battery, vandalism and trespassing. Reports have further indicated that he is being held on an outstanding warrant and is also subject to an emergency protective order. During the #FreeBritney movement, Alexander demonstrated public support for the pop singer by attending a gathering outside a courthouse in Los Angeles, California, in August 2020 and claiming that he had communicated with Spears.However, it appears Spears did not part ways with her ex-husband on good terms as she publicly called him and others "liars" on social media in 2010. Moreover, according to the NY Post's Page Six, Alexander has a history of loitering around the homes of the singer's family. In January, Spears' relatives were reportedly "disturbed" by Alexander's unannounced visits.He was previously arrested in December 2021 for breaking a protective order and stalking an unidentified woman. On January 4, he reportedly pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to nearly a year of probation. He was arrested for the third time in 13 months.Spears married Kevin Federline, her second husband, in October of 2004, and they had two kids, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. Spears' children reportedly did not attend her wedding to Asghari, but reportedly wished their mother the best. Spears' wedding ceremony was held before some 50 family members and friends. The pair had met on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. After five years of dating, they were engaged in September 2021.

