Biden Reportedly Scraps Trump Plan to Paint Air Force One in Bolder Colors Over Cost
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has reportedly abandoned his predecessor Donald Trump's plan to paint the next generation of the Air Force One in darker and more striking colors after an assessment showed it could increase the cost.
Citing US officials brief on the matter, NBC News reported
that the darker scheme would ultimately create engine heating issues for the presidential jet. Reports have further indicated that the color swap would have forced engineers to adapt some of the components of the aircraft
Trump's plan involved painting the aircraft in a more striking red, white and blue pattern, but the dark blue paint that would have been used on the underside of the aircraft and its engines could have generated increased heating and driven up the cost of operating it, according to the news outlet.
10 February 2020, 22:38 GMT
The former commander-in-chief made it his focus - among other issues - to update the iconic aircraft shortly after entering office in 2017. At the time, Trump boasted about how he had managed to successfully reduce the price of the plane's contract.
The US Air Force awarded Boeing a $3.9 billion contract for the new aircraft in 2018. The current Air Force One is a Boeing 747-200B that has been flying for around a quarter of a century, Politico said.
The new-and-improved Air Force One isn't expected to be airborne for at least another four years.