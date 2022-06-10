https://sputniknews.com/20220610/biden-jokes-about-jailing-his-political-opponents-1096170768.html
Biden Jokes About Jailing His Political Opponents
Biden Jokes About Jailing His Political Opponents
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the FBI arresting a Republican Michigan Gubernatorial candidate, and... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-10T08:20+0000
2022-06-10T08:20+0000
2022-06-10T08:20+0000
radio sputnik
the backstory
turkey
nato
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0a/1096170623_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_69d9ebc7b21b4c82bbc3d2ac7e2bbd65.png
Biden Jokes About Jailing His Political Opponents
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the FBI arresting a Republican Michigan Gubernatorial candidate, and the January 6th Hearings beginning.
GUESTJamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Summit of Americas, Economic Partnership on Migration, and Protests in Los AngelesMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Present Day Homeless, Gas Prices Expected to Keep Rising, and Left Wing Extremists in PowerJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | Turkey Changes its Name, Joe Biden on Jimmy Kimmel, and Erdogan Threatens GreeceIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about the media covering the Summit of Americas, food insecurity, and the State Department. Jamarl discussed protests at Biden's appearance at the Summit of Americas and Jamarls conversations with international delegates.Lee spoke with Mark Frost about the economy, green new deal policies, and the supply chain. Mark discussed the price of petroleum and the Biden administration pushing electric vehicles on Americans. Mark described the self-inflicted injuries America is involved in and the green agenda hurting the American poor.In the second hour, Lee spoke with John Kiriakou about Sweden joining NATO, America's poor relations with Cuba, and British fighters for Ukraine sentenced to death. John talked about President Biden's appearance on late-night television and the poor coordination at the Summit of Americas. John spoke about President Erdogan's threats to Greece and NATO unable to control Turkey.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0a/1096170623_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_735b0bd06327eaba15810a20a7c2b2ce.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
radio sputnik, the backstory, turkey, nato, аудио, radio
Biden Jokes About Jailing His Political Opponents
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the FBI arresting a Republican Michigan Gubernatorial candidate, and the January 6th Hearings beginning.
Jamarl Thomas - Co-Host of Fault Lines | Summit of Americas, Economic Partnership on Migration, and Protests in Los Angeles
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Present Day Homeless, Gas Prices Expected to Keep Rising, and Left Wing Extremists in Power
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | Turkey Changes its Name, Joe Biden on Jimmy Kimmel, and Erdogan Threatens Greece
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Jamarl Thomas about the media covering the Summit of Americas, food insecurity, and the State Department. Jamarl discussed protests at Biden's appearance at the Summit of Americas and Jamarls conversations with international delegates.
Lee spoke with Mark Frost about the economy, green new deal policies, and the supply chain. Mark discussed the price of petroleum and the Biden administration pushing electric vehicles on Americans. Mark described the self-inflicted injuries America is involved in and the green agenda hurting the American poor.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with John Kiriakou about Sweden joining NATO, America's poor relations with Cuba, and British fighters for Ukraine sentenced to death. John talked about President Biden's appearance on late-night television and the poor coordination at the Summit of Americas. John spoke about President Erdogan's threats to Greece and NATO unable to control Turkey.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.