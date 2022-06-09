https://sputniknews.com/20220609/vovan--lexus-youtube-channel-blocked-for-call-to-ex-president-bush-pranksters-suggest-1096153124.html

Vovan & Lexus Say YouTube Could've Blocked Their Channel Over Prank Call to George W. Bush

The Russian duo has become famous on a global level for their pranks on celebrities and politicians. In the past, they have managed to trick Canadian PM Justin... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International

Russian prankster Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) stated that YouTube blocked Vovan & Lexus' channel. He said that the reason behind this could have been their latest prank call to former US President George W. Bush.The record of their conversation was published back in May. The pranksters pretended to be Ukrainian President Zelensky, and talked to Bush and his aides for around 40 minutes, asking him a range of questions.On the call, Bush confirmed that he did not want to let Russia join NATO, but wanted to see Ukraine in the alliance. He also stated that the West is waging a war against Russia in Ukraine, saying that Kiev should eliminate as many Russian soldiers as possible and vowing to support the Ukrainian military.

