https://sputniknews.com/20220609/vovan--lexus-youtube-channel-blocked-for-call-to-ex-president-bush-pranksters-suggest-1096153124.html
Vovan & Lexus Say YouTube Could've Blocked Their Channel Over Prank Call to George W. Bush
Vovan & Lexus Say YouTube Could've Blocked Their Channel Over Prank Call to George W. Bush
The Russian duo has become famous on a global level for their pranks on celebrities and politicians. In the past, they have managed to trick Canadian PM Justin... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-09T12:01+0000
2022-06-09T12:01+0000
2022-06-09T12:16+0000
russia
prank
vovan and lexus
youtube
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Russian prankster Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) stated that YouTube blocked Vovan & Lexus' channel. He said that the reason behind this could have been their latest prank call to former US President George W. Bush.The record of their conversation was published back in May. The pranksters pretended to be Ukrainian President Zelensky, and talked to Bush and his aides for around 40 minutes, asking him a range of questions.On the call, Bush confirmed that he did not want to let Russia join NATO, but wanted to see Ukraine in the alliance. He also stated that the West is waging a war against Russia in Ukraine, saying that Kiev should eliminate as many Russian soldiers as possible and vowing to support the Ukrainian military.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
russia, prank, vovan and lexus, youtube
Vovan & Lexus Say YouTube Could've Blocked Their Channel Over Prank Call to George W. Bush
12:01 GMT 09.06.2022 (Updated: 12:16 GMT 09.06.2022)
Being updated
The Russian duo has become famous on a global level for their pranks on celebrities and politicians. In the past, they have managed to trick Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, US special envoy Nikki Haley, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and Ukrainian Presidents Petro Poroshenko and Volodymyr Zelensky, among others.
Russian prankster Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) stated that YouTube blocked Vovan & Lexus' channel. He said that the reason behind this could have been their latest prank call to former US President George W. Bush.
The record of their conversation was published back in May. The pranksters pretended to be Ukrainian President Zelensky, and talked to Bush and his aides for around 40 minutes, asking him a range of questions.
On the call, Bush confirmed that he did not want to let Russia join NATO, but wanted to see Ukraine in the alliance. He also stated that the West is waging a war against Russia in Ukraine, saying that Kiev should eliminate as many Russian soldiers as possible and vowing to support the Ukrainian military.