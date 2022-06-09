https://sputniknews.com/20220609/us-intelligence-in-ukraine-primaries-nixon--the-cia-and-nfts-plunge-in-popularity-1096138428.html

Student who survived Uvalde massacre and others testify on gun violence at House hearing today.

Cynthia Chung, President and cofounder of the Rising Tide Foundation and is a writer for Strategic Culture Foundation joins the show to talk about reports that American intelligence agencies have less information than they would like about Ukraine’s operations and possess a far better picture of Russia’s military, its planned operations and its successes and failures. Reports say the Ukrainian government gave US intelligence few classified briefings or details about their plans, and these gaps could make it more difficult for the Biden administration to decide how to target military aid.Elijah Magnier, Veteran war journalist: 35 years plus in Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Libya, Sudan and Yugoslavia joins the show to talk about Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed today to create a safe maritime corridor to ship Ukrainian wheat from the Black Sea to confront an escalating global food crisis. The Turkish Foreign Minister added that the agreement should be accompanied by a Western decision to lift sanctions against Russia. Lavrov said that all that is now required is for Ukraine to either demine its ports or to create a safe corridor out of them.Rae Valencia, news analyst and producer for Political Misfits joins the program to break down Tuesday’s primaries. There were upsets for progressives in California as rising crime becomes a campaign issue. The tension is between criminal justice reform and law and order candidates in competitive races across the golden state.Jefferson Morley, journalist, author, and the editor of the JFK Facts blog. His latest book is Scorpions’ Dance: The President, the Spymaster, and Watergate joins the show to talk about his latest book. The Misfits start with Morley recounting those final days of the Nixon Administration. Certainly, the president was obsessed with remaining in office. But even his base began to turn against him. That was complete when the tape of his conversation with Helms was made public. It was the President clearly conspiring to obstruct justice.Jamarl Thomas, Cohost of Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik, calls in from California to offer an on the ground report from the Summit of the Americas. Thomas talks about how the summit shaping up. They talk about whether the absence of the leadership from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Mexico is coloring things?Chris Garaffa, editor of TechForThePeople.org joins the show to talk about the recent hacks into cryptocurrency and the plunging interest in demand of NFTsWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

