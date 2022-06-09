https://sputniknews.com/20220609/us-approves-possible-120mln-arms-sale-to-maintain-taiwan-warships-1096157442.html

US Approves Possible $120Mln Arms Sale to Maintain Taiwan Warships

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has approved a possible $120 million sale of ship spare parts and related equipment to Taiwan, the Defence Security... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International

This proposed sale is consistent with US law, and serves American national, economic, and security interests, it added. Washington also expressed confidence that the deal will help Taiwan enhance its own security.DSCA noted that the deal will not affect US defence readiness.Taiwan has been governed separately from mainland China since the end of the civil war in 1949. Beijing considers it an inalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contact between the island and other countries, while Taipei maintains it is an autonomous state.While the US does not officially recognise Taiwan's independence, Washington has provided the island with numerous weapon systems and supported pro-independence groups there.

