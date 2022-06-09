International
https://sputniknews.com/20220609/us-approves-possible-120mln-arms-sale-to-maintain-taiwan-warships-1096157442.html
US Approves Possible $120Mln Arms Sale to Maintain Taiwan Warships
US Approves Possible $120Mln Arms Sale to Maintain Taiwan Warships
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has approved a possible $120 million sale of ship spare parts and related equipment to Taiwan, the Defence Security... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-09T13:54+0000
2022-06-09T13:54+0000
taiwan
us
warships
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106387/29/1063872983_0:97:2787:1665_1920x0_80_0_0_8c7b8729afe01171af650da3f443483f.jpg
This proposed sale is consistent with US law, and serves American national, economic, and security interests, it added. Washington also expressed confidence that the deal will help Taiwan enhance its own security.DSCA noted that the deal will not affect US defence readiness.Taiwan has been governed separately from mainland China since the end of the civil war in 1949. Beijing considers it an inalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contact between the island and other countries, while Taipei maintains it is an autonomous state.While the US does not officially recognise Taiwan's independence, Washington has provided the island with numerous weapon systems and supported pro-independence groups there.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106387/29/1063872983_220:0:2568:1761_1920x0_80_0_0_32d8459cb63de6186ba8901c4a4606ea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
taiwan, us, warships

US Approves Possible $120Mln Arms Sale to Maintain Taiwan Warships

13:54 GMT 09.06.2022
© AP Photo / Wally SantanaTaiwan Navy's Perry-class frigate launches an ASROC (anti-submarine rocket) during the annual Han Kuang military exercises.
Taiwan Navy's Perry-class frigate launches an ASROC (anti-submarine rocket) during the annual Han Kuang military exercises. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2022
© AP Photo / Wally Santana
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has approved a possible $120 million sale of ship spare parts and related equipment to Taiwan, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) of Ship Spare Parts, Ship System Spare Parts, and related equipment for an estimated cost of $120 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale," the statement read.

This proposed sale is consistent with US law, and serves American national, economic, and security interests, it added. Washington also expressed confidence that the deal will help Taiwan enhance its own security.

"The proposed sale will contribute to the sustainment of the recipient’s surface vessel fleet, enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats," the statement read, adding that it will also contribute to Taiwan’s military capability and enhance interoperability with the US and other allies.

DSCA noted that the deal will not affect US defence readiness.
Taiwan has been governed separately from mainland China since the end of the civil war in 1949. Beijing considers it an inalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contact between the island and other countries, while Taipei maintains it is an autonomous state.
While the US does not officially recognise Taiwan's independence, Washington has provided the island with numerous weapon systems and supported pro-independence groups there.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала