US 'Acknowledged' Tehran is Not Seeking to Create a Nuclear Bomb, Iranian Foreign Minister Says

US ‘Acknowledged’ Tehran is Not Seeking to Create a Nuclear Bomb, Iranian Foreign Minister Says

Iran has rejected a resolution adopted by the IAEA's Board of Governors (BoG) censuring it for not disclosing the site of three uranium enrichment facilities...

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has claimed that the US and its Western allies have “acknowledged” that Tehran isn’t looking to build a nuclear bomb.The foreign minister kickstarted his maiden three-day visit to India on Wednesday, meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on the opening day.“The West once acknowledged in the nuclear talks that they could ignore all their problems with Iran's nuclear programme as long as Iran stopped supporting Palestine and recognised Israel,” Abdollahian remarked at the gathering.Abdollahian declared that in spite of the Western countries’ appeals, Iran remained steadfast in supporting "the cause of Palestine".Abdollahian told his audience that he wanted to give them a sense of ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Western powers, seeking to bring the US back into the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or the Iran Nuclear Deal.Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled Washington from the pact in 2018, but his successor Joe Biden has indicated his willingness to reverse the controversial decision.Tehran Slams US, EU Allies for ‘Political Resolution’The Iranian Foreign Minister’s remarks came hours after the 35-member Board of Governors (BoG) of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) overwhelmingly approved a resolution calling upon Tehran to take “urgent steps” to comply with the IAEA’s nuclear safeguards.The resolution was co-sponsored by the US and the E3 allies—Germany, the United Kingdom and France. Russia and China were the only countries which opposed the resolution, while three nations, including India, abstained from the IAEA vote.The resolution was floated after a report this month from IAEA’s Director General Rafael Grossi claimed the “presence of uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at Turquzabad, Varamin and Marivan”.Grossi has said that the three sites weren’t previously disclosed under ‘Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol’ negotiated between Tehran and IAEA in March.The Iranian Foreign Ministry has rejected the resolution as “political, incorrect and unconstructive action”.Tehran has claimed that the locations cited by the IAEA DG had been cleared by the agency “once and for all” in December 2015 and weren’t supposed to be covered under the March 2022 pact.“Of course, over 80% of the IAEA's existing cameras are safe and will continue to work as before,” the agency said.

