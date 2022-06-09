https://sputniknews.com/20220609/umran-malik-has-inspired-the-kashmiri-youth-says-father-ahead-of-sons-debut-in-indian-cricket-team-1096148310.html

Umran Malik Has Inspired the Kashmiri Youth, Says Father Ahead of Son's Debut in Indian Cricket Team

Umran Malik Has Inspired the Kashmiri Youth, Says Father Ahead of Son's Debut in Indian Cricket Team

09.06.2022

india

kashmir

jammu and kashmir

south africa

south africa

Umran Malik is on the cusp of making his Indian cricket team debut in the series against South Africa, which begins in Delhi on Thursday.The 22-year-old cricket sensation was recently a part of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), a team in the IPL, and ended the competition as the stand-out performer. Malik impressed almost everyone with his blistering pace, consistently hitting the 150 kmph mark besides taking 22 wickets in 14 matches.Throughout the tournament, Malik provided breakthroughs to SRH at regular intervals and was effective with both the new and the old ball. His lethal yorkers even led to comparisons with Pakistani legend Waqar Younis, who used to be a nightmare for batters during his heyday.But what stands out for Malik is that a pacer from Kashmir is today able to inspire so many young people back home who dream of making it to the Indian national team one day. Even the greats of the game, namely - Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, Shaun Pollock, and Glenn McGrath have all been impressed by his bowling, with each of them tipping him to have a great career with the Indian cricket team.But before Malik, only one other Kashmiri cricketer has played in national colours - Parvez Rasool.Rasool, however, could never take his performance to greater heights on the international stage and was subsequently dropped from the Indian cricket team. It is here where Malik could be different, since his performances in the IPL evoked passions never seen before for a pace bowler in India.He has continued to excite the cricketing world after earning his maiden national call-up earlier this month.The Indian cricket team is currently in Delhi where they will take on South Africa in the first T20I (the 20-over International match) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday night. And Malik continues to draw large crowds even at practice sessions.Presently, he appears to be on his way to becoming a youth icon in India.Umran's father Abdul Rashid, however, says his son's rise as a cricketer has already had a positive impact in the Jammu region of Kashmir."Every day scores of youngsters come to our home to congratulate us and tell us that playing for India would be Umran's biggest achievement. Could this be possible if he wasn't inspiring the local youth?", Rashid asked.Ex-Indian cricketer Parvez Rasool, who has seen Umran grow from strength to strength in the last few years as he was his captain in the Jammu & Kashmir team, was equally effusive in his praise of the youngster.Talking to Sputnik, Rasool said right from the beginning of his career Umran had dreamt of playing for India and today he's part of the national team.Rasool said earlier cricket had no future in the former state (now a federally administered union territory)."But after Umran got selected in the Indian cricket team, young boys from far-flung districts like Kulgam are now inquiring about the prospects in the game," he said.According to Rasool, Umran is already a hero for Kashmiri youth. "He's right now the biggest inspiration for young boys from the region and everyone simply wants to be like him."Majid Dar, the top Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) official in Srinagar, even went on to say that Malik has put the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory on the national cricket map with his recent success."Kids in the valley already see Umran as their inspiration and in the coming days, you would see a lot of Umran Maliks coming from Kashmir," Dar told Sputnik."Umran is spearheading a revolution in Kashmir which talks about sports and peace. His impact has been such that people in the valley now want to play for India," Dar signed off.

