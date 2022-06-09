https://sputniknews.com/20220609/uk-blocking-case-of-possible-wiretapping-of-assange-reports-say-1096157686.html

UK Blocking Case of Possible Wiretapping of Assange, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK judicial authorities have been blocking a case of possible illegal wiretapping of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during his stay at... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International

uk

julian assange

wikileaks

The Spanish security company Undercover Global (UC Global), which guarded the Ecuadorian embassy in London from 2015 to 2018, illegally recorded conversations between Assange and his lawyers, the newspaper reported. Spanish National High Court Judge Santiago Pedraz believes that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States was a possible customer of the wiretapping.In the document published by El Pais, Pedraz explains to the UK authorities the need to take testimony from Assange's British lawyers and doctors, who were under surveillance. In addition, over two years ago, the judge sent a European investigative order to the UK government, asking for more information on the case, but has not received any response, the media outlet reported.According to the newspaper, Assange's lawyer, who were tapped at the Ecuadorian embassy and whom Pedraz wants to question, are now defending the WikiLeaks founder in an extradition case. If is is proven that CIA learned about Assange's defense strategy by illegally wiretapping his lawyers, his extradition to the US might be abolished.In April, the UK Westminster Magistrate's Court formally approved the extradition of Assange to the US, where he is facing a possible sentence of up to 175 years in prison. In May, Assange's defense filed a representation to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to block his extradition.WikiLeaks was founded by Assange on 4 October 2006, but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began to publish large-scale leaks of classified government information, especially from the US. Assange is wanted by the US on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

2022

News

