https://sputniknews.com/20220609/trump-speaks-about-his-offer-to-send-national-guard-to-capitol-ahead-of-us-house-probe-1096165171.html
Trump Calls January 6 Riot 'Greatest Movement' in US History to 'Make America Great Again'
Trump Calls January 6 Riot 'Greatest Movement' in US History to 'Make America Great Again'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday took to his social media platform Truth Social to speak about his offer to send National... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-09T18:43+0000
2022-06-09T18:43+0000
2022-06-09T18:45+0000
us
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1c/1095838300_0:160:3075:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_7127645e513b1af60bbed4aae8c474f7.jpg
“The Unselect Committee has now learned that I, as President, suggested and offered up to 20,000 National Guard, or troops, be deployed in DC because it was felt that the crowd was going to be very large. Crazy Nancy Pelosi turned down the offer, she didn’t like the way it looked. Likewise the mayor of DC. Had they taken up the offer, there would have been no January 6th,” Trump said.Trump pointed out that the panel refused to study and report on the evidence that "shows the 2020 presidential election was rigged and stolen."The Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol will kick off a series of prime-time hearings on Thursday to present to the public its findings, including evidence not seen so far.Trump and other critics have said the work of the select committee is a show trial intended to score political points since the FBI had already investigated the matter and also is biased because US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to admit on the panel proposed Republicans who may question and challenge the panel's work.Republican lawmakers have also criticized the timing of the hearings, claiming it is an effort by Democrats to undermine Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections in November.
https://sputniknews.com/20220609/what-to-expect-when-house-lawmakers-present-january-6-riot-probe-results-1096162269.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1c/1095838300_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_921bd9b81b6ebfd78695303b781f448c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, donald trump
Trump Calls January 6 Riot 'Greatest Movement' in US History to 'Make America Great Again'
18:43 GMT 09.06.2022 (Updated: 18:45 GMT 09.06.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday took to his social media platform Truth Social to speak about his offer to send National Guard troops to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, just as the US House Select Committee into the events of that day starts hearings to present their findings.
“The Unselect Committee has now learned that I, as President, suggested and offered up to 20,000 National Guard, or troops, be deployed in DC because it was felt that the crowd was going to be very large. Crazy Nancy Pelosi turned down the offer, she didn’t like the way it looked. Likewise the mayor of DC. Had they taken up the offer, there would have been no January 6th,” Trump said.
Trump pointed out that the panel refused to study and report on the evidence that "shows the 2020 presidential election was rigged and stolen."
“The Unselect Committee didn’t spend one minute studying the reason that people went to Washington, DC, in massive numbers, far greater than the fake news media is willing to report, or that the Unselects are willing to even mention, because January 6th was not simply a protest, it represented the greatest movement in the history of our country to Make America Great Again,” Trump said.
The Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol will kick off a series of prime-time hearings on Thursday to present to the public its findings, including evidence not seen so far.
Trump and other critics have said the work of the select committee is a show trial intended to score political points since the FBI had already investigated the matter and also is biased because US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to admit on the panel proposed Republicans who may question and challenge the panel's work.
Republican lawmakers have also criticized the timing of the hearings, claiming it is an effort by Democrats to undermine Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections in November.