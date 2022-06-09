https://sputniknews.com/20220609/trump-speaks-about-his-offer-to-send-national-guard-to-capitol-ahead-of-us-house-probe-1096165171.html

Trump Calls January 6 Riot 'Greatest Movement' in US History to 'Make America Great Again'

Trump Calls January 6 Riot 'Greatest Movement' in US History to 'Make America Great Again'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday took to his social media platform Truth Social to speak about his offer to send National... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-09T18:43+0000

2022-06-09T18:43+0000

2022-06-09T18:45+0000

us

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1c/1095838300_0:160:3075:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_7127645e513b1af60bbed4aae8c474f7.jpg

“The Unselect Committee has now learned that I, as President, suggested and offered up to 20,000 National Guard, or troops, be deployed in DC because it was felt that the crowd was going to be very large. Crazy Nancy Pelosi turned down the offer, she didn’t like the way it looked. Likewise the mayor of DC. Had they taken up the offer, there would have been no January 6th,” Trump said.Trump pointed out that the panel refused to study and report on the evidence that "shows the 2020 presidential election was rigged and stolen."The Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol will kick off a series of prime-time hearings on Thursday to present to the public its findings, including evidence not seen so far.Trump and other critics have said the work of the select committee is a show trial intended to score political points since the FBI had already investigated the matter and also is biased because US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to admit on the panel proposed Republicans who may question and challenge the panel's work.Republican lawmakers have also criticized the timing of the hearings, claiming it is an effort by Democrats to undermine Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections in November.

https://sputniknews.com/20220609/what-to-expect-when-house-lawmakers-present-january-6-riot-probe-results-1096162269.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, donald trump