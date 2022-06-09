https://sputniknews.com/20220609/trump-his-two-adult-kids-file-notice-of-appeal-to-block-their-testimony-in-ny-ag-probe-1096155195.html

Trump, His Two Adult Kids File Notice of Appeal to Block Their Testimony in NY AG Probe

Trump, His Two Adult Kids File Notice of Appeal to Block Their Testimony in NY AG Probe

Former President Donald Trump and two of his adult children have filed a notice of appeal with New York’s highest court in a bid to block an order on their testimony in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ probe into the Trump Organisation.This followed the 45th US president, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump signing a deal with James’ office to give their sworn testimony on 15 July.The agreement stipulated that such a testimony would be given unless New York’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, first ruled in their favor that they do not have to be deposed. It remains unclear whether the Court of Appeals will hear their case.Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron, for his part, insisted that Trump and his children must comply with James’ subpoenas compelling their testimony.In early July 2021, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office charged Trump Organisation CFO Allen Weisselberg with second-degree grand larceny, and the company itself with "the crime of scheme to defraud in the first degree".The indictment marked the first criminal charges against the former US president's company since prosecutors started investigating it more than three years ago.James' office opened a civil probe into the organisation in March 2019, looking into whether Trump's company improperly inflated the value of its assets in financial records. The office also issued subpoenas to local governments seeking documents on several Trump Organisation properties in Manhattan, upstate New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.Donald Trump Jr. currently operates the company with his brother Eric Trump, who earlier answered questions under oath by James’ investigators. Ivanka Trump, who served as senior White House advisor during her father’s presidency, is a former top executive in the Trump Organization.The Trumps have been fighting for months to avoid having to testify in the investigation, which has repeatedly been described by the 45th president as a witch hunt.

