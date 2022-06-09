https://sputniknews.com/20220609/sergei-lavrov-visits-turkey-us-state-department-changes-website-regarding-taiwan-1096137462.html

Sergei Lavrov Visits Turkey; US State Department Changes Website Regarding Taiwan

Sergei Lavrov Visits Turkey; US State Department Changes Website Regarding Taiwan

In the latest censorship move, Twitter has suspended a journalist for challenging the official US State Department narrative about the Tiananmen Square... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-09T10:55+0000

2022-06-09T10:55+0000

2022-06-09T10:55+0000

radio sputnik

the critical hour

jcpoa

summit of the americas

cuba

ukraine

bulgaria

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096137316_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ad65db69270a47aa5be4f7b06c7a284e.png

Sergey Lavrov Visits Turkey; US State Department Changes Website Regarding Taiwan In the latest censorship move, Twitter has suspended a journalist for challenging the official US State Department narrative about the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is visiting Turkey for important talks regarding grain and other issues. Boris Johnson is again arguing against a negotiated settlement for Ukraine. Also, a recent poll shows that most Americans oppose the new increased Pentagon budget and Bulgaria is refusing to send more weapons to Ukraine.Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the Summit of the Americas. The US-led summit is rapidly becoming another Biden administration debacle as protests and worldwide criticism grow. The decision to exclude a number of Latin American nations has cemented the impression that the US is an arbitrary and capricious hegemon in rapid decline.Gerald Horne, professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, and historian, joins us to discuss the economics of the Ukraine conflict. Russia's role in the global economy has turned out to be far greater than Washington and London's neocons had supposed. Also, Joe Biden's Indo-Pacific framework may be another sign of a declining empire.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss censorship. In the latest censorship move, Twitter has suspended a journalist for challenging the official US State Department narrative about the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989.James Carey, writer, activist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Israeli governing coalition appears to be crumbling as events including violence against Palestinians make it impossible for their Arab contingent to continue. Also, we discuss how Russia's potential victory in Ukraine will affect the stability of the region.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss Iran. Europeans are growing more restless over the inability of the US to re-enter the JCPOA. Also, the US is blaming Iran's demands to lift sanctions for holding up the completion of negotiations.Ajamu Baraka, former VP candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss the People's Summit. Left-leaning forces who oppose the Exclusion of Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela from the Summit of the Americas are holding a "People's Summit" in Los Angeles to push for inclusion and fairness.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss foreign policy. The concept of moving NATO to the Pacific region is a recipe for war and disaster. Also, we discuss the absurdity of the US empire's requests for an end to hostilities in Ukraine and the economic backlash from the Russian sanctions.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

cuba

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio sputnik, the critical hour, jcpoa, summit of the americas, cuba, ukraine, bulgaria, аудио, radio