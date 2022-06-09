https://sputniknews.com/20220609/saudi-israel-deal-nowhere-in-sight-wont-be-given-as-trophy-to-biden-says-analyst--1096140602.html
Saudi-Israel Deal Nowhere in Sight, Won't be Given as Trophy to Biden, Says Analyst
Saudi-Israel Deal Nowhere in Sight, Won't be Given as Trophy to Biden, Says Analyst
Riyadh has a hostile history with Israel. It sent its troops to fight the newly-established state back in 1948, and years later, in 1973, it did so again. Now...
Excitement and anticipation in Israel are growing as reports suggest the country is getting closer to establishing ties with Saudi Arabia, a Gulf nation that has never maintained official relations with the Jewish state.No Deal in SightAhmed Al Ibrahim, a Riyadh-based political analyst who moves in the Kingdom’s innermost political circles, says his country has seen a huge shift in the way it perceives Israel, "its influence, contributions and challenges". However, he also stresses that Riyadh is nowhere near a normalisation deal.Riyadh has repeatedly stated that any progress in establishing ties with Israel is predicated on the improvement of Israel’s own ties with the Palestinians. Al Ibrahim says his country has even given a list of demands to the Israeli government that included a request that they consider their rights and borders. It has also urged officials in Jerusalem to protect Islamic holy sites located in Jerusalem.Those pleas have fallen on deaf ears. Since March, tensions between Israeli security forces and the Palestinians have been brewing over Israel's alleged violations at the Temple Mount’s Al Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site for Muslims.During the month of Ramadan in April, Israeli forces injured dozens of Palestinians at the Al Aqsa mosque purportedly due to their disruption of public order. Many others have been detained or arrested, prompting an outrage across the world. Those images, says Al Ibrahim, have not gone unnoticed in the Kingdom.Main Obstacle to PeaceHowever, it is not only Israel that hampers progress; another obstacle standing in the way of a deal, says the analyst, is the main element which has been pushing for the normalisation -- the United States.When President Joe Biden came to power in January 2021, he started reconsidering America's foreign policy vis-a-vis the Saudis. Arms deals have been re-examined. Alleged human rights violations have been scrutinised and waved at Riyadh officials. Their security concerns, such as the threat of Houthi rebels in Yemen or the Iranian nuclear deal, havebeen dismissed.But with the eruption of hostilities in Ukraine in February and the subsequent Western boycott of Russia's energy, shortages of crude have been felt globally. Washington was forced to soothe those it had demonised in the not-so-long past, the Saudis.As part of those efforts, Biden, who refused to speak to the de facto ruler of the Kingdom, Mohammed Bin Salman, after moving into the Oval Office, proposed calling the crown prince. That proposal was declined.The Biden administration is now trying to arrange an official trip to the Kingdom, but so far it has failed to reach an agreement with the Saudi side.While Washington is still contemplating, Riyadh -- so it seems -- has already decided which approach to take.
Excitement and anticipation in Israel are growing as reports suggest the country is getting closer to establishing ties with Saudi Arabia
, a Gulf nation that has never maintained official relations with the Jewish state.
No Deal in Sight
Ahmed Al Ibrahim, a Riyadh-based political analyst who moves in the Kingdom’s innermost political circles, says his country has seen a huge shift in the way it perceives Israel, "its influence, contributions and challenges". However, he also stresses that Riyadh is nowhere near a normalisation deal.
"Lately, we are seeing the Western media pushing this kind of information, which is based on unreliable sources. We do share common challenges with Israel but this is not a sign of normalisation. Nothing has moved in that direction".
Riyadh has repeatedly stated that any progress in establishing ties with Israel is predicated on the improvement of Israel’s own ties with the Palestinians. Al Ibrahim says his country has even given a list of demands to the Israeli government
that included a request that they consider their rights and borders. It has also urged officials in Jerusalem to protect Islamic holy sites located in Jerusalem.
Those pleas have fallen on deaf ears. Since March, tensions between Israeli security forces and the Palestinians have been brewing over Israel's alleged violations at the Temple Mount’s Al Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site for Muslims.
During the month of Ramadan in April, Israeli forces injured dozens of Palestinians at the Al Aqsa mosque
purportedly due to their disruption of public order. Many others have been detained or arrested, prompting an outrage across the world. Those images, says Al Ibrahim, have not gone unnoticed in the Kingdom.
"The recent events at Al Aqsa didn't resonate well with the Saudis, no matter how progressive young people are," he said. "Israel needs to understand that it cannot make peace without giving an arm or a leg. There are no freebies. And these kinds of moves are only taking things backwards".
Main Obstacle to Peace
However, it is not only Israel that hampers progress; another obstacle standing in the way of a deal, says the analyst, is the main element which has been pushing for the normalisation -- the United States.
When President Joe Biden came to power in January 2021, he started reconsidering America's foreign policy vis-a-vis the Saudis. Arms deals have been re-examined
. Alleged human rights violations have been scrutinised and waved at Riyadh officials. Their security concerns, such as the threat of Houthi rebels in Yemen or the Iranian nuclear deal, havebeen dismissed.
But with the eruption of hostilities in Ukraine in February and the subsequent Western boycott of Russia's energy, shortages of crude have been felt globally. Washington was forced to soothe those it had demonised in the not-so-long past, the Saudis.
As part of those efforts, Biden, who refused to speak to the de facto ruler of the Kingdom, Mohammed Bin Salman, after moving into the Oval Office, proposed calling the crown prince. That proposal was declined.
The Biden administration is now trying to arrange an official trip to the Kingdom, but so far it has failed to reach an agreement with the Saudi side.
"We are confused by the schizophrenic messages coming from the White House [vis-a-vis the Saudis - ed.]. Only yesterday, they denounced us. Today, they are calling us a strategic partner. They need to make up their minds," said Al Ibrahim.
While Washington is still contemplating, Riyadh -- so it seems -- has already decided which approach to take.
"We are tired of being a sugar daddy for America," reassured Al Ibrahim. "From now on, we will be catering to our own interests and those of our people. A normalisation deal with Israel [if it ever happens] will not be given as a trophy to Washington. We won't do it to get their blessing," he concluded.