Police: Multiple People Injured in Smithsburg, Maryland Mass Shooting, Gunman in Custody
Police: Multiple People Injured in Smithsburg, Maryland Mass Shooting, Gunman in Custody
09.06.2022
maryland
mass shooting
investigation
A WCSO spokesperson has confirmed that the alleged gunman in the multi-victim event was subdued and taken into custody following a firefight with at least one Maryland state trooper. The suspect has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound. The individual's condition remains unclear. The Meritus Medical Center in nearby Hagerstown went into lockdown around 3:50 p.m. local time, citing a "community emergency." Rep. David Trone, who represents Washington County within Maryland's 6th congressional district, announced that government officials will remain in close contact with law enforcement while monitoring the Smithsburg shooting, MORE DETAILS TO COME.
maryland
maryland, mass shooting, investigation

Police: Multiple People Injured in Smithsburg, Maryland Mass Shooting, Gunman in Custody

20:17 GMT 09.06.2022 (Updated: 20:55 GMT 09.06.2022)
Being updated
Authorities with Washington County Sheriff's Office are responding to a mass shooting at the 12900 block of Bikle Road in Smithsburg, Maryland. Officials have closed all lanes of Maryland Route 66 near the Mt. Aetna Road area, and advise locals to avoid the immediate area, as it is still a "very active scene."
A WCSO spokesperson has confirmed that the alleged gunman in the multi-victim event was subdued and taken into custody following a firefight with at least one Maryland state trooper.

"The suspect is no longer a threat to the community," said the spokesperson, as reported by CBS Baltimore.

The suspect has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound. The individual's condition remains unclear.
The Meritus Medical Center in nearby Hagerstown went into lockdown around 3:50 p.m. local time, citing a "community emergency."
"That means no patients, visitors or staff may leave at this time, and we are only allowing patients experiencing a medical emergency," read the memo.
Rep. David Trone, who represents Washington County within Maryland's 6th congressional district, announced that government officials will remain in close contact with law enforcement while monitoring the Smithsburg shooting,

"I’m closely monitoring the shooting in Smithsburg, and my office has reached out to local officials to learn more and to offer our support," tweeted Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

MORE DETAILS TO COME.
