Police: Multiple People Injured in Smithsburg, Maryland Mass Shooting, Gunman in Custody

Police: Multiple People Injured in Smithsburg, Maryland Mass Shooting, Gunman in Custody

Authorities with Washington County Sheriff's Office are responding to a mass shooting at the 12900 block of Bikle Road in Smithsburg, Maryland. Officials have... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International

A WCSO spokesperson has confirmed that the alleged gunman in the multi-victim event was subdued and taken into custody following a firefight with at least one Maryland state trooper. The suspect has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound. The individual's condition remains unclear. The Meritus Medical Center in nearby Hagerstown went into lockdown around 3:50 p.m. local time, citing a "community emergency." Rep. David Trone, who represents Washington County within Maryland's 6th congressional district, announced that government officials will remain in close contact with law enforcement while monitoring the Smithsburg shooting, MORE DETAILS TO COME.

