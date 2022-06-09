https://sputniknews.com/20220609/michigan-police-officer-charged-with-murder-for-shooting-death-of-patrick-lyoya-1096165522.html

Michigan Police Officer Charged With Murder for Execution-Style Shooting of Patrick Lyoya

Michigan Police Officer Charged With Murder for Execution-Style Shooting of Patrick Lyoya

After more than 26 million Americans took to the streets in May and June 2020, demanding justice following the deaths of several Black people at the hands of... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-09T19:06+0000

2022-06-09T19:06+0000

2022-06-09T19:20+0000

us

police violence

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced on Thursday afternoon that murder charges were being filed against Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr after Shurr shot a Black motorist in the back of the head in a scuffle following a traffic stop in April.Protests spread in mid-April after footage of the incident was publicly released. In the videos, Shurr, 31, pulls over Lyoya, 26, for a traffic stop after finding that his license plates are not registered for the car he's driving. Following an exchange, Lyoya attempts to flee the scene on foot and is chased by Shurr, who tackles him to the ground.In the scuffle that follows, Shurr gets his arms around Lyoya, who surrenders, but who continues to push Shurr's taser gun away from him. Shurr then pulls out his service pistol and places it against the back of Lyoya's head, ordering him to release the taser before shooting Lyoya with his pistol, killing him.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

