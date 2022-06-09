https://sputniknews.com/20220609/man-paragliding-with-black-vulture-astonishes-internet---video-1096159698.html
Man Paragliding With Black Vulture Astonishes Internet - Video
Man Paragliding With Black Vulture Astonishes Internet - Video
The viral video is reportedly from Brazil and was shot by a pilot flying at Pacaroots Aventura. The pilot had trained the black vulture and organises... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-09T16:44+0000
2022-06-09T16:44+0000
2022-06-09T16:44+0000
paraglider
paragliding
paragliders
viral
viral videos
viral video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107657/27/1076572798_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_053f6391a0ac1ad84f969e0cf87b6e35.jpg
A video of a man paragliding with a black vulture has taken the internet by storm.In the video doing the rounds on social media, a huge black vulture can be seen calmly flying with a paraglider at a height of thousands of feet.Much to everyone's surprise, the bird lands on the paraglider's feet and starts biting the glider’s shoes while the person caresses it.One user commented that there is actually an activity called “Parahawking”, which involves paragliding with falconry trained to ride with paragliders.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107657/27/1076572798_266:0:2723:1843_1920x0_80_0_0_7a320083179be6f8f19f482957fad650.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
paraglider, paragliding, paragliders, viral, viral videos, viral video
Man Paragliding With Black Vulture Astonishes Internet - Video
The viral video is reportedly from Brazil and was shot by a pilot flying at Pacaroots Aventura. The pilot had trained the black vulture and organises para-hawking activities in the mountainous region of the Serra da Aratanha.
A video of a man paragliding with a black vulture has taken the internet by storm.
In the video doing the rounds on social media, a huge black vulture can be seen calmly flying with a paraglider at a height of thousands of feet.
Much to everyone's surprise, the bird lands on the paraglider's feet and starts biting the glider’s shoes while the person caresses it.
One user commented that there is actually an activity called “Parahawking”, which involves paragliding with falconry trained to ride with paragliders.