Man Paragliding With Black Vulture Astonishes Internet - Video
Man Paragliding With Black Vulture Astonishes Internet - Video
The viral video is reportedly from Brazil and was shot by a pilot flying at Pacaroots Aventura. The pilot had trained the black vulture and organises...
A video of a man paragliding with a black vulture has taken the internet by storm.In the video doing the rounds on social media, a huge black vulture can be seen calmly flying with a paraglider at a height of thousands of feet.Much to everyone's surprise, the bird lands on the paraglider's feet and starts biting the glider’s shoes while the person caresses it.One user commented that there is actually an activity called “Parahawking”, which involves paragliding with falconry trained to ride with paragliders.
paraglider, paragliding, paragliders, viral, viral videos, viral video

Man Paragliding With Black Vulture Astonishes Internet - Video

16:44 GMT 09.06.2022
In this April 2009 photo, a black vulture perches on a fence post at Shepherd of the Hill Fish Hatchery in Branson, Mo. Black vultures have extended their range from South America and the southeastern U.S. into Midwestern states such as Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. Like the more common turkey vulture, the black vulture feeds off dead animals, but unlike the turkey vulture, it also attacks live animals. Cattle producers have reported that newborn calves are particularly vulnerable to fatal attacks.
In this April 2009 photo, a black vulture perches on a fence post at Shepherd of the Hill Fish Hatchery in Branson, Mo. Black vultures have extended their range from South America and the southeastern U.S. into Midwestern states such as Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. Like the more common turkey vulture, the black vulture feeds off dead animals, but unlike the turkey vulture, it also attacks live animals. Cattle producers have reported that newborn calves are particularly vulnerable to fatal attacks. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2022
© AP Photo / Jim Rathert
Sangeeta Yadav
The viral video is reportedly from Brazil and was shot by a pilot flying at Pacaroots Aventura. The pilot had trained the black vulture and organises para-hawking activities in the mountainous region of the Serra da Aratanha.
A video of a man paragliding with a black vulture has taken the internet by storm.
In the video doing the rounds on social media, a huge black vulture can be seen calmly flying with a paraglider at a height of thousands of feet.
Much to everyone's surprise, the bird lands on the paraglider's feet and starts biting the glider’s shoes while the person caresses it.
One user commented that there is actually an activity called “Parahawking”, which involves paragliding with falconry trained to ride with paragliders.
