Man Paragliding With Black Vulture Astonishes Internet - Video

© AP Photo / Jim Rathert In this April 2009 photo, a black vulture perches on a fence post at Shepherd of the Hill Fish Hatchery in Branson, Mo. Black vultures have extended their range from South America and the southeastern U.S. into Midwestern states such as Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. Like the more common turkey vulture, the black vulture feeds off dead animals, but unlike the turkey vulture, it also attacks live animals. Cattle producers have reported that newborn calves are particularly vulnerable to fatal attacks.