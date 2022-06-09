LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Fire Over 50 Missiles at LPR, Injuring Woman

Since the beginning of the special operation in February, Russian forces have eliminated 192 Ukrainian warplanes, 130 helicopters, 1,150 drones, 1,822 artillery pieces, 489 rocket launchers, as well as 3,459 tanks and other armoured vehicles.
Russian troops and the Donbass militias have liberated several cities over the past few days, seizing control of Krasny Liman, Slavyanogorsk and most of Severodonetsk, while the Ukrainian military is retreating. However, Kiev's forces continue to shell settlements in the DPR and LPR, resulting in multiple civilian casualties.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Ukrainian Shelling Kills Two in Krasny Liman, DPR Says
05:22 GMT 09.06.2022
Three People Killed and 12 Injured by Ukrainian Shelling in DPR, Authorities Say
05:10 GMT 09.06.2022
German-Russian Relations Collapsing But Nations Will Remain Neighbors, Ambassador Says
"When I look at what the situation was like at the beginning of February — in the field of science, culture, economics — and what it is today, what are the prospects for the future, then this is a real collapse that does not leave indifferent those who advocated good cooperation between the peoples of our countries", German Ambassador in Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr said.