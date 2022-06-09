International
LIVE UPDATES: House Panel Kicks Off First Prime Time Hearing on Capitol Riot Findings
LIVE UPDATES: House Panel Kicks Off First Prime Time Hearing on Capitol Riot Findings
The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol was launched in the wake of the deadly riot that saw thousands of... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International
us house of representatives
hearing
us house of representatives, hearing, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
The U.S. Capitol building is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March. 21, 2022.

LIVE UPDATES: House Panel Kicks Off First Prime Time Hearing on Capitol Riot Findings

23:50 GMT 09.06.2022
The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol was launched in the wake of the deadly riot that saw thousands of Trump supporters storm the federal building in an effort to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.
The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol is holding its first prime time hearing on evidence its collected over the last year, with reports indicating that initial releases will offer chilling findings to paint the backstory for the 2021 riot.
Set to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, the live testimony is expected to include unreleased video, audio and testimony from individuals who were on the ground at the time. Insider reports have detailed that the first session will focus on how tweets from former US President Donald Trump encouraged supporters to act against the vote certification.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
23:57 GMT 09.06.2022
A storm cloud hangs over the U.S. Capitol Building on May 16, 2022 in Washington, DC.
What to Expect When House Lawmakers Present January 6 Riot Probe Results
17:26 GMT
23:56 GMT 09.06.2022
Bennie Thompson: 'The American People Deserve Answers'
Excerpts of Jan. 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson’s opening remarks were released shortly before the prime time hearing was set to begin.
“We can’t sweep what happened under the rug. The American people deserve answers,” Thompson’s opening remarks will state. “So tonight, and over the next few weeks, we’re going to remind you of the reality of what happened that day.”
“But our work must do much more than just look backwards. Because our democracy remains in danger. … Jan. 6th and the lies that led to insurrection have put two and a half centuries of constitutional democracy at risk. The world is watching what we do here. … We must confront the truth with candor, resolve, and determination.”
23:51 GMT 09.06.2022
House GOP Group Blasts 1/6 Hearing as 'Pelosi's Shame Primetime Show' Moments Before Event Kicks Off
