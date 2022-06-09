LIVE UPDATES: House Panel Kicks Off First Prime Time Hearing on Capitol Riot Findings

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol is holding its first prime time hearing on evidence its collected over the last year, with reports indicating that initial releases will offer chilling findings to paint the backstory for the 2021 riot.
Set to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, the live testimony is expected to include unreleased video, audio and testimony from individuals who were on the ground at the time. Insider reports have detailed that the first session will focus on how tweets from former US President Donald Trump encouraged supporters to act against the vote certification.
