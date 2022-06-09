LIVE UPDATES: House Panel Kicks Off First Prime Time Hearing on Capitol Riot Findings

Bennie Thompson: 'The American People Deserve Answers'

Excerpts of Jan. 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson’s opening remarks were released shortly before the prime time hearing was set to begin.

“We can’t sweep what happened under the rug. The American people deserve answers,” Thompson’s opening remarks will state. “So tonight, and over the next few weeks, we’re going to remind you of the reality of what happened that day.”

“But our work must do much more than just look backwards. Because our democracy remains in danger. … Jan. 6th and the lies that led to insurrection have put two and a half centuries of constitutional democracy at risk. The world is watching what we do here. … We must confront the truth with candor, resolve, and determination.”