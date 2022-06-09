https://sputniknews.com/20220609/lionel-messi-can-influence-argentina-president-with-his-words-albiceleste-goalkeeper-claims-1096142308.html

Lionel Messi Can Influence Argentina President With His Words, Albiceleste Goalkeeper Claims

Lionel Messi Can Influence Argentina President With His Words, Albiceleste Goalkeeper Claims

Lionel Messi is among the most loved footballers and sports stars in the world. Such is his popularity in his native Argentina, that even the president of the... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-09T08:31+0000

2022-06-09T08:31+0000

2022-06-09T08:31+0000

sport

sport

sport

lionel messi

lionel messi

argentina

argentina

president

football

football

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1b/1095826214_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cc2f5efa6279858a0a93c791f8744568.jpg

Emi Martinez, the goalkeeper of the Argentine national team has made a bold claim about Lionel Messi's influence on the South American nation.According to Martinez, when Messi speaks, almost everyone, including President Alberto Fernandez, has to keep quiet. Martinez revealed details of the ex-Barcelona captain's speech ahead of Argentina's Copa America victory over Brazil last year.Messi finally ended his and Argentina's long wait for an international trophy in 2021, having previously lost the title clash of the FIFA World Cup in 2014 and multiple Copa America finals.But on the day of last year's Copa America final, Messi gave an inspiring speech, telling his teammates that he would give it all to win the trophy this time around.Martinez disclosed that Messi's words made his Argentina colleagues emotional and everyone involved wanted to claim the title for him."He made a speech saying this was going to be his last one and that he was going to give it his all," Martinez said in an interview with Prime Video. "I was like, little shivers, to Messi talking.""Everyone shuts up. They're all like that, whoever it is: manager, President of Argentina, whoever is there. They just shut up," he added.The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in phenomenal form for Argentina of late. Earlier this month, he led his national side to their second international trophy under his leadership, clinching the Finalissima crown with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Italy.At the start of this week, he scored five goals in an international friendly against Estonia, becoming the first man in the history of football to hit the back of the net that many times for both the club, and the country.He had produced five goals for Barcelona during a Champions League fixture against Bayer Leverkusen in 2012.Overall, Messi has collected 86 goals in 162 appearances for Argentina.

argentina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, lionel messi, lionel messi, argentina, argentina, president, football, football, football star, football player, footballer, sputnik