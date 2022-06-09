https://sputniknews.com/20220609/largest-land-predator-scientists-unearth-london-bus-sized-dinosaur-1096160853.html
Largest Land Predator? Scientists Unearth London Bus-Sized Dinosaur
The title of the largest land predator that ever walked the Earth currently belongs to the Spinosaurus - a dinosaur which lived around 90-100 million years ago.
Scientists from the UK’s University of Southampton have discovered the remains of what could be the largest land predator that ever roamed the Earth.
The fossils have been found on the Isle of Wight. They are believed to belong to a two-legged, crocodile-faced, predatory spinosaurid dinosaur that was about 10 metres long - a size easily comparable with a London Bus.
"Judging from some of the dimensions, it appears to represent one of the largest predatory dinosaurs ever found in Europe - maybe even the biggest yet known," said PhD student Chris Barker, who led the research.
The remains of potentially the world’s biggest land predator have not received a formal scientific name as there are too few fossils for one to be designated so far. Researchers hope that additional remains will "turn up in time".
Among the bones that have been found are a pelvic and tail vertebrae, both of which were described as "huge".
Most of the Isle of Wight fossils have been discovered by Nick Chase - a dinosaur hunter who died shortly before the coronavirus pandemic.
Until more is known about the newly-discovered dinosaur, Spinosaurus continues to hold the trophy as the biggest predator to have ever walked the Earth.