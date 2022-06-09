https://sputniknews.com/20220609/iran-complicating-french-german-uk-efforts-on-restoring-nuclear-deal--joint-statement-1096169003.html

Iran Complicating French, German, UK Efforts on Restoring Nuclear Deal — Joint Statement

Iran Complicating French, German, UK Efforts on Restoring Nuclear Deal — Joint Statement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France, Germany and the United Kingdom — known as Eurotroika — have reaffirmed their readiness to restore the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) but...

On Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Tehran had installed advanced centrifuges at its nuclear sites in retaliation for the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) approval of a damning resolution penned by the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France.The three countries said that the viable deal on restoring the JCPOA had been on the table since 2022.In 2015, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the US, France and Iran signed a nuclear deal - the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which involved the lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, then US President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, waiving restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.

