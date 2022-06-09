https://sputniknews.com/20220609/iran-complicating-french-german-uk-efforts-on-restoring-nuclear-deal--joint-statement-1096169003.html
Iran Complicating French, German, UK Efforts on Restoring Nuclear Deal — Joint Statement
Iran Complicating French, German, UK Efforts on Restoring Nuclear Deal — Joint Statement
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France, Germany and the United Kingdom — known as Eurotroika — have reaffirmed their readiness to restore the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) but... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-09T23:13+0000
2022-06-09T23:13+0000
2022-06-09T23:11+0000
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
iran
france
us
uk
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0e/1082625412_0:0:2493:1402_1920x0_80_0_0_4deaaa37837041ad8f1d794585d05f56.jpg
On Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Tehran had installed advanced centrifuges at its nuclear sites in retaliation for the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) approval of a damning resolution penned by the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France.The three countries said that the viable deal on restoring the JCPOA had been on the table since 2022.In 2015, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the US, France and Iran signed a nuclear deal - the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which involved the lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, then US President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, waiving restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0e/1082625412_0:0:1869:1402_1920x0_80_0_0_9dc59ca4309bd6f8b220061837e408d9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), iran, france, us, uk, international atomic energy agency (iaea)
Iran Complicating French, German, UK Efforts on Restoring Nuclear Deal — Joint Statement
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France, Germany and the United Kingdom — known as Eurotroika — have reaffirmed their readiness to restore the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) but warned Tehran that its recent steps are complicating their efforts.
On Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Tehran had installed advanced centrifuges at its nuclear sites in retaliation for the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) approval of a damning resolution penned by the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and France.
"We condemn these steps and that Iran is responding to concerns expressed by the IAEA Board of Governors – in a resolution adopted with overwhelming support – by announcing steps to even further decrease cooperation with the IAEA. These actions only aggravate the situation and complicate our efforts to restore full implementation of the JCPOA," Eurotroika said in a joint statement, as quoted by the French Foreign Ministry.
The three countries said that the viable deal on restoring the JCPOA had been on the table since 2022.
"We regret that Iran has not seized the diplomatic opportunity to conclude the deal. We urge it to do so now. We are ready to conclude the deal," the statement added.
In 2015, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the US, France and Iran signed a nuclear deal - the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which involved the lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran's nuclear program.
In May 2018, then US President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, waiving restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.