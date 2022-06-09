https://sputniknews.com/20220609/im-not-joking-turkeys-erdogan-threatens-greece-over-alleged-arming-of-aegean-islands-1096162407.html

'I'm Not Joking': Turkey’s Erdogan Threatens Greece Over Alleged Arming of Aegean Islands

'I'm Not Joking': Turkey’s Erdogan Threatens Greece Over Alleged Arming of Aegean Islands

The two NATO members routinely clash over border-related issues, ranging from allegations of Ankara helping illegal migrants to cross into Greek territory to... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-09T17:12+0000

2022-06-09T17:12+0000

2022-06-09T17:12+0000

middle east

europe

turkey

greece

erdogan

aegean sea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082574921_0:0:3182:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_22c6ccbb340620c0d7b02e7be3f1c921.jpg

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued a warning to Greece over allegations that Athens is militarising the eastern Aegean Sea islands. Erdogan vowed to respond should the policy continue.The eastern Aegean Sea islands were transferred to Greece from Italy after the end of the Second World War under the 1947 Paris Treaty. Alongside the 1923 Lausanne Peace Treaty, the Paris Treaty contained guarantees that the Dodecanese Islands, located close to Turkey's shores, will remain demilitarised.Ankara insists that Greece is violating international treaties by continuing weapon deployments to the islands. Athens, however, disagrees and claims that Turkey intentionally misinterprets the joint treaties. It maintains that its activities are a response to constant war threats from Turkey, and that Greece is merely defending itself following alleged hostility from Ankara.Spokesman for the Greek government Giannis Oikonomou stated that Athens was responding to Turkey's "provocation" calmly and with "determination".The row over the Dodecanese Islands' status is far from the only one between NATO members Greece and Turkey.Several years ago, the two clashed over Ankara's moves to start oil and gas shale exploration off the Cypriot coast despite protests from not just Athens but other NATO allies, which condemned Turkey's behaviour.Ankara dismissed the protests and continued exploration, claiming it had the right to do so based on the territorial claims of its de-facto satellite, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, where it continues to house numerous military bases.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20211029/greece-calls-on-eu-to-pursue-tougher-policy-towards-turkey-1090321051.html

turkey

greece

aegean sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

middle east, europe, turkey, greece, erdogan, aegean sea