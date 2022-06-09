International
https://sputniknews.com/20220609/im-not-joking-turkeys-erdogan-threatens-greece-over-alleged-arming-of-aegean-islands-1096162407.html
'I'm Not Joking': Turkey’s Erdogan Threatens Greece Over Alleged Arming of Aegean Islands
'I'm Not Joking': Turkey’s Erdogan Threatens Greece Over Alleged Arming of Aegean Islands
The two NATO members routinely clash over border-related issues, ranging from allegations of Ankara helping illegal migrants to cross into Greek territory to... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-09T17:12+0000
2022-06-09T17:12+0000
middle east
europe
turkey
greece
erdogan
aegean sea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082574921_0:0:3182:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_22c6ccbb340620c0d7b02e7be3f1c921.jpg
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued a warning to Greece over allegations that Athens is militarising the eastern Aegean Sea islands. Erdogan vowed to respond should the policy continue.The eastern Aegean Sea islands were transferred to Greece from Italy after the end of the Second World War under the 1947 Paris Treaty. Alongside the 1923 Lausanne Peace Treaty, the Paris Treaty contained guarantees that the Dodecanese Islands, located close to Turkey's shores, will remain demilitarised.Ankara insists that Greece is violating international treaties by continuing weapon deployments to the islands. Athens, however, disagrees and claims that Turkey intentionally misinterprets the joint treaties. It maintains that its activities are a response to constant war threats from Turkey, and that Greece is merely defending itself following alleged hostility from Ankara.Spokesman for the Greek government Giannis Oikonomou stated that Athens was responding to Turkey's "provocation" calmly and with "determination".The row over the Dodecanese Islands' status is far from the only one between NATO members Greece and Turkey.Several years ago, the two clashed over Ankara's moves to start oil and gas shale exploration off the Cypriot coast despite protests from not just Athens but other NATO allies, which condemned Turkey's behaviour.Ankara dismissed the protests and continued exploration, claiming it had the right to do so based on the territorial claims of its de-facto satellite, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, where it continues to house numerous military bases.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/greece-calls-on-eu-to-pursue-tougher-policy-towards-turkey-1090321051.html
turkey
greece
aegean sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082574921_227:0:2956:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9a0049ddb9a62d3d72bf4a362c5aa6c3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, europe, turkey, greece, erdogan, aegean sea

'I'm Not Joking': Turkey’s Erdogan Threatens Greece Over Alleged Arming of Aegean Islands

17:12 GMT 09.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / ADEM ALTANTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech following an evaluation meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on April 5, 2021. - Erdogan on April 5, 2021, accused dozens of retired admirals of eyeing a "political coup" by attacking his plans for a canal linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean. Erdogan's fury was directed at a letter published by 104 former admirals over the weekend urging him to abide by the terms of the 1936 Montreux Convention.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech following an evaluation meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on April 5, 2021. - Erdogan on April 5, 2021, accused dozens of retired admirals of eyeing a political coup by attacking his plans for a canal linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean. Erdogan's fury was directed at a letter published by 104 former admirals over the weekend urging him to abide by the terms of the 1936 Montreux Convention. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / ADEM ALTAN
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The two NATO members routinely clash over border-related issues, ranging from allegations of Ankara helping illegal migrants to cross into Greek territory to discord about Turkish oil and gas exploration in disputed Cypriot waters.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued a warning to Greece over allegations that Athens is militarising the eastern Aegean Sea islands. Erdogan vowed to respond should the policy continue.
The eastern Aegean Sea islands were transferred to Greece from Italy after the end of the Second World War under the 1947 Paris Treaty. Alongside the 1923 Lausanne Peace Treaty, the Paris Treaty contained guarantees that the Dodecanese Islands, located close to Turkey's shores, will remain demilitarised.
"We warn Greece to stay away from dreams and actions that it will regret, and to come to its senses. Turkey won't give up on its rights in the Aegean, in the same way that it will not stand back from using its rights stemming from international agreements. I'm not joking, I'm speaking seriously. This nation is determined", Erdogan threatened.
Ankara insists that Greece is violating international treaties by continuing weapon deployments to the islands. Athens, however, disagrees and claims that Turkey intentionally misinterprets the joint treaties. It maintains that its activities are a response to constant war threats from Turkey, and that Greece is merely defending itself following alleged hostility from Ankara.
Spokesman for the Greek government Giannis Oikonomou stated that Athens was responding to Turkey's "provocation" calmly and with "determination".
"It is clear to everyone that our country has upgraded its geostrategic and geopolitical footprint as well as its deterrent capacity to be able at any time to defend its national sovereignty and sovereign rights", he explained.
The row over the Dodecanese Islands' status is far from the only one between NATO members Greece and Turkey.
Several years ago, the two clashed over Ankara's moves to start oil and gas shale exploration off the Cypriot coast despite protests from not just Athens but other NATO allies, which condemned Turkey's behaviour.
Greek, left, and Cyprus' flags, second left, flutter on poles in the south, as in the north Turkish occupied area, a Turkish and Turkish Cypriot breakaway flags fly on a minaret of the Selimiye mosque, or Cathedral of St Sophia, or Agia Sofia, in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, April 26, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
Greece Calls on EU to Pursue Tougher Policy Towards Turkey
29 October 2021, 16:36 GMT
Ankara dismissed the protests and continued exploration, claiming it had the right to do so based on the territorial claims of its de-facto satellite, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, where it continues to house numerous military bases.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала