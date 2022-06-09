https://sputniknews.com/20220609/house-dems-blocking-bill-to-give-scotus-justices-more-security-despite-attempted-murder-of-1096157823.html

House Dems Blocking Bill to Give SCOTUS Justices More Security Despite Attempted Murder of Kavanaugh

House Dems Blocking Bill to Give SCOTUS Justices More Security Despite Attempted Murder of Kavanaugh

On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court confirmed that an armed man had been detained outside of Brett Kavanaugh's home, with police identified him as California...

House Democrats have continued to hold a bill hostage, despite it having passed in the Senate, that would provide more security for Supreme Court Justices and their families, in the wake of a man being arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on Wednesday morning.House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of the Democratic Party told reporters that "very positive discussions" are ongoing between House Democrats and senators behind the bill to ensure the "i’s are dotted and the t’s crossed" following conversations about the Supreme Court security legislation.“This is the same Party whose heated rhetoric has encouraged political pressure on conservative Justices,” he added.McCarthy was echoed by Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel, who said on Wednesday that House Democrats “have spent weeks blocking the measure that passed here unanimously related to security for Supreme Court Justices”.The remarks came after a man identified as 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, California, was charged with the attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh after voicing distress about the expected reversal of a landmark decision legalising abortion nationwide.The 26-year-old was carrying a handgun he had purchased for the purpose of killing Kavanaugh as well as ammunition, a crowbar, pepper spray and other items, according to an affidavit signed by an FBI agent.Roske was also upset about last month’s mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and was concerned Kavanaugh will vote against gun regulations in another major upcoming ruling in a firearms rights case, the Justice Department reported.In a separate development, pro-abortion activists staged a protest in front of Kavanaugh’s home on Thursday, with online footage showing a small group of people marching near the house, banging drums and chanting slogans as police officers watched the event. Some of the signs read "mind your own uterus" and "woman is not a womb".Last month, dozens of demonstrators gathered near the homes of right-leaning Supreme Court justices after a document was leaked suggesting the court would reverse the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, thereby putting an end to constitutional protections for abortion.

