International
https://sputniknews.com/20220609/house-dems-blocking-bill-to-give-scotus-justices-more-security-despite-attempted-murder-of-1096157823.html
House Dems Blocking Bill to Give SCOTUS Justices More Security Despite Attempted Murder of Kavanaugh
House Dems Blocking Bill to Give SCOTUS Justices More Security Despite Attempted Murder of Kavanaugh
On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court confirmed that an armed man had been detained outside of Brett Kavanaugh's home, with police identified him as California... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-09T14:08+0000
2022-06-09T14:08+0000
us
california
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096156273_0:40:3072:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_33bfbb1694ff39fb106bb86b48e1d766.jpg
House Democrats have continued to hold a bill hostage, despite it having passed in the Senate, that would provide more security for Supreme Court Justices and their families, in the wake of a man being arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on Wednesday morning.House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of the Democratic Party told reporters that "very positive discussions" are ongoing between House Democrats and senators behind the bill to ensure the "i’s are dotted and the t’s crossed" following conversations about the Supreme Court security legislation.“This is the same Party whose heated rhetoric has encouraged political pressure on conservative Justices,” he added.McCarthy was echoed by Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel, who said on Wednesday that House Democrats “have spent weeks blocking the measure that passed here unanimously related to security for Supreme Court Justices”.The remarks came after a man identified as 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, California, was charged with the attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh after voicing distress about the expected reversal of a landmark decision legalising abortion nationwide.The 26-year-old was carrying a handgun he had purchased for the purpose of killing Kavanaugh as well as ammunition, a crowbar, pepper spray and other items, according to an affidavit signed by an FBI agent.Roske was also upset about last month’s mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and was concerned Kavanaugh will vote against gun regulations in another major upcoming ruling in a firearms rights case, the Justice Department reported.In a separate development, pro-abortion activists staged a protest in front of Kavanaugh’s home on Thursday, with online footage showing a small group of people marching near the house, banging drums and chanting slogans as police officers watched the event. Some of the signs read "mind your own uterus" and "woman is not a womb".Last month, dozens of demonstrators gathered near the homes of right-leaning Supreme Court justices after a document was leaked suggesting the court would reverse the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, thereby putting an end to constitutional protections for abortion.
https://sputniknews.com/20220511/us-senate-blocks-bill-codifying-abortion-rights-into-law-amid-roe-v-wade-scotus-fallout-1095444293.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220531/us-supreme-court-clerks-asked-for-phone-records-in-probe-of-abortion-draft-leak-reports-say-1095898832.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096156273_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_359c52691df451fa29fdf8b82028e220.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, california

House Dems Blocking Bill to Give SCOTUS Justices More Security Despite Attempted Murder of Kavanaugh

14:08 GMT 09.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / NATHAN HOWARDA Montgomery County Police officer stands guard as protesters march past Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on June 8, 2022 in Chevy Chase, Maryland
A Montgomery County Police officer stands guard as protesters march past Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on June 8, 2022 in Chevy Chase, Maryland - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / NATHAN HOWARD
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Wednesday, the US Supreme Court confirmed that an armed man had been detained outside of Brett Kavanaugh's home, with police identified him as California native Nicholas John Roske, 26. This came amid heightened tensions over the Supreme Court’s possible decision on whether or not to curb federal abortion protections.
House Democrats have continued to hold a bill hostage, despite it having passed in the Senate, that would provide more security for Supreme Court Justices and their families, in the wake of a man being arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on Wednesday morning.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of the Democratic Party told reporters that "very positive discussions" are ongoing between House Democrats and senators behind the bill to ensure the "i’s are dotted and the t’s crossed" following conversations about the Supreme Court security legislation.
In this image from Senate TV, the tally of a Senate vote that was taken on the Senate floor is shown, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the Capitol in Washington. The Senate has failed vote in an effort toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access into federal law. Wednesday's 51-49 negative vote almost along party lines provided a stark display of the nation’s partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action. The afternoon roll call promised to be the first of several efforts in Congress to preserve the nearly 50-year-old court ruling. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2022
US Senate Blocks Bill Codifying Abortion Rights Into Law Amid Roe v. Wade SCOTUS Fallout
11 May, 20:27 GMT
Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, for his part, recalled that “over a month ago”, the Senate unanimously passed a bill to provide more security for Supreme Court Justices and that House Democrats “have let that bill gather dust”.
“This is the same Party whose heated rhetoric has encouraged political pressure on conservative Justices,” he added.
McCarthy was echoed by Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel, who said on Wednesday that House Democrats “have spent weeks blocking the measure that passed here unanimously related to security for Supreme Court Justices”.
“That needs to change, and it needs to change right now […] No more fiddling around with this […]. They need to stop their multi-week blockade against the Supreme Court security bill and pass it before the sun sets today.”
The remarks came after a man identified as 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, California, was charged with the attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh after voicing distress about the expected reversal of a landmark decision legalising abortion nationwide.
The 26-year-old was carrying a handgun he had purchased for the purpose of killing Kavanaugh as well as ammunition, a crowbar, pepper spray and other items, according to an affidavit signed by an FBI agent.
Abortion-rights protesters display placards during a demonstration outside the U.S. Capitol, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2022
US Supreme Court Clerks Asked for Phone Records in Probe of Abortion Draft Leak, Reports Say
31 May, 13:53 GMT
Roske was also upset about last month’s mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and was concerned Kavanaugh will vote against gun regulations in another major upcoming ruling in a firearms rights case, the Justice Department reported.
In a separate development, pro-abortion activists staged a protest in front of Kavanaugh’s home on Thursday, with online footage showing a small group of people marching near the house, banging drums and chanting slogans as police officers watched the event. Some of the signs read "mind your own uterus" and "woman is not a womb".
Last month, dozens of demonstrators gathered near the homes of right-leaning Supreme Court justices after a document was leaked suggesting the court would reverse the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, thereby putting an end to constitutional protections for abortion.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала