Here's the Thing About Pete Davidson That Made Kim Kardashian 'So F**king Horny'

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she got turned on by a very simple suggestion from lover Pete Davidson.During one of the episodes of 'The Kardashians', Kim confessed that Davidson "has the best heart and always thinks of the small things".Another thing that left the multi-billionaire and a world-famous Instagram diva touched and impressed was when Davidson surprised her with a box of Dibs ice cream bites.It looks like ice-cream is everything you need to conquer the heart of Kim Kardashian - unless Davidson's "BDE [Big D**k Energy]" also has something to do with his charm. Earlier on 'The Kardashians', the Skims founder finally revealed how the pair got together, admitting that she initially asked for Pete's number just for a one-night-stand, but ended up in a relationship.The couple went Instagram-official in March, shortly after Kim finalised her divorce of Kanye West, with whom she shares four children.
Kim Kardashian has revealed that she got turned on by a very simple suggestion from lover Pete Davidson.
“One time, Pete was like, ‘Babe, let’s go get some ice cream at Thrifty,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, you are making me so f**king horny.’ Rite Aid? Thrifty? It was literally one of the best nights of my life,” she recalled.
During one of the episodes of 'The Kardashians', Kim confessed that Davidson "has the best heart and always thinks of the small things".
Another thing that left the multi-billionaire and a world-famous Instagram diva touched and impressed was when Davidson surprised her with a box of Dibs ice cream bites.
“These are my favorite!” she said when the stewardess on her private plane gave her the snack from Pete. “When we went to the movies in Staten Island, all I wanted was Dibs. I am obsessed with Dibs, but you can only get them at, like, gas stations these days.”
It looks like ice-cream is everything you need to conquer the heart of Kim Kardashian - unless Davidson's "BDE [Big D**k Energy]" also has something to do with his charm. Earlier on 'The Kardashians', the Skims founder finally revealed how the pair got together, admitting that she initially asked for Pete's number just for a one-night-stand, but ended up in a relationship.
The couple went Instagram-official in March, shortly after Kim finalised her divorce of Kanye West, with whom she shares four children.