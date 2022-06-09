https://sputniknews.com/20220609/heres-the-thing-about-pete-davidson-that-made-kim-kardashian-so-fking-horny-1096164503.html

Here's the Thing About Pete Davidson That Made Kim Kardashian 'So F**king Horny'

Here's the Thing About Pete Davidson That Made Kim Kardashian 'So F**king Horny'

The love story between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson began back in October 2021, when the two shared a kiss on stage during Saturday Night Live. To the... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-09T18:47+0000

2022-06-09T18:47+0000

2022-06-09T18:47+0000

viral

kim kardashian

pete davidson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096164600_0:0:2984:1679_1920x0_80_0_0_6c92df3281238e2b8146fdbd90754810.jpg

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she got turned on by a very simple suggestion from lover Pete Davidson.During one of the episodes of 'The Kardashians', Kim confessed that Davidson "has the best heart and always thinks of the small things".Another thing that left the multi-billionaire and a world-famous Instagram diva touched and impressed was when Davidson surprised her with a box of Dibs ice cream bites.It looks like ice-cream is everything you need to conquer the heart of Kim Kardashian - unless Davidson's "BDE [Big D**k Energy]" also has something to do with his charm. Earlier on 'The Kardashians', the Skims founder finally revealed how the pair got together, admitting that she initially asked for Pete's number just for a one-night-stand, but ended up in a relationship.The couple went Instagram-official in March, shortly after Kim finalised her divorce of Kanye West, with whom she shares four children.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

viral, kim kardashian, pete davidson