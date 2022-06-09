https://sputniknews.com/20220609/china-slams-paris-for-sending-wrong-message-to-taiwan-after-official-visit-of-french-lawmakers-1096150582.html
China Slams Paris for Sending 'Wrong Message' to Taiwan After Official Visit of French Lawmakers
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China criticised on Thursday the recent visit of a group of French lawmakers to Taiwan for sending misleading signals to the territory
He told a news briefing that the trip of five French senators "sent a wrong message to the forces pushing for Taiwan's independence" and urged Paris to focus on deepening a stable relationship with Beijing.Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen met on Wednesday with the French delegation led by Joel Guerriau, the vice chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. This is the third visit of French lawmakers to the Pacific island off China's mainland in a year.
"There is only one China and Taiwan is an integral part of China. Beijing firmly opposes any official or political contacts between Taiwan and countries that have a diplomatic relationship with China", foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.
He told a news briefing that the trip of five French senators "sent a wrong message to the forces pushing for Taiwan's independence
" and urged Paris to focus on deepening a stable relationship with Beijing.
Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen met on Wednesday with the French delegation led by Joel Guerriau, the vice chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. This is the third visit of French lawmakers to the Pacific island off China's mainland in a year.