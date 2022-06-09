International
https://sputniknews.com/20220609/china-slams-paris-for-sending-wrong-message-to-taiwan-after-official-visit-of-french-lawmakers-1096150582.html
China Slams Paris for Sending 'Wrong Message' to Taiwan After Official Visit of French Lawmakers
China Slams Paris for Sending 'Wrong Message' to Taiwan After Official Visit of French Lawmakers
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China criticised on Thursday the recent visit of a group of French lawmakers to Taiwan for sending misleading signals to the territory... 09.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-09T10:54+0000
2022-06-09T10:54+0000
france
taiwan
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083568873_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f1ebaa6189f8a42f23c2a2d3ea7476ec.jpg
He told a news briefing that the trip of five French senators "sent a wrong message to the forces pushing for Taiwan's independence" and urged Paris to focus on deepening a stable relationship with Beijing.Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen met on Wednesday with the French delegation led by Joel Guerriau, the vice chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. This is the third visit of French lawmakers to the Pacific island off China's mainland in a year.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083568873_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c54ef689d6ef39a1b9e8f6f882c0bc0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, taiwan, china

China Slams Paris for Sending 'Wrong Message' to Taiwan After Official Visit of French Lawmakers

10:54 GMT 09.06.2022
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanSupporters of Taiwan's 2020 presidential election candidate for the KMT, or Nationalist Party, Han Kuo-yu pass along a giant Taiwanese flag for the start of a campaign rally in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung city on Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Supporters of Taiwan's 2020 presidential election candidate for the KMT, or Nationalist Party, Han Kuo-yu pass along a giant Taiwanese flag for the start of a campaign rally in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung city on Friday, Jan 10, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2022
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Subscribe
US
India
Global
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China criticised on Thursday the recent visit of a group of French lawmakers to Taiwan for sending misleading signals to the territory seeking independence from Beijing.

"There is only one China and Taiwan is an integral part of China. Beijing firmly opposes any official or political contacts between Taiwan and countries that have a diplomatic relationship with China", foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

He told a news briefing that the trip of five French senators "sent a wrong message to the forces pushing for Taiwan's independence" and urged Paris to focus on deepening a stable relationship with Beijing.
Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen met on Wednesday with the French delegation led by Joel Guerriau, the vice chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. This is the third visit of French lawmakers to the Pacific island off China's mainland in a year.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала