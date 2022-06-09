https://sputniknews.com/20220609/china-slams-paris-for-sending-wrong-message-to-taiwan-after-official-visit-of-french-lawmakers-1096150582.html

China Slams Paris for Sending 'Wrong Message' to Taiwan After Official Visit of French Lawmakers

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China criticised on Thursday the recent visit of a group of French lawmakers to Taiwan for sending misleading signals to the territory...

He told a news briefing that the trip of five French senators "sent a wrong message to the forces pushing for Taiwan's independence" and urged Paris to focus on deepening a stable relationship with Beijing.Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen met on Wednesday with the French delegation led by Joel Guerriau, the vice chair of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. This is the third visit of French lawmakers to the Pacific island off China's mainland in a year.

