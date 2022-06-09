https://sputniknews.com/20220609/armed-threat-comes-to-home-of-scotus-1096137888.html

Armed Threat Comes to Home of SCOTUS

Armed Threat Comes to Home of SCOTUS On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a car that was driven into a crowd in Berlin, and Donald Trump agreeing to testify in a NY civil probe.

GUESTMark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Trump Struck Fear in Migrants, Migrant Caravan Coming to US Southern Border, andTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist| Republicans Blamed by Chesa Boudin, Anarchy, and Pro Criminal PoliticiansIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Krikorian about invasion as defined in the Constitution, and all the issues illegal immigration creates. Mark described the reasons for immigration systems and a need to revamp the American immigration system. Mark explained the makeup of the current migrant caravan and the people who fund anti-borders movements.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about Chesa Boudin recalled, progressive policies that hurt the working class, and establishment Republicans. Tyler spoke on the armed threat outside Justice Kavanaugh's home and the Biden administration's approval of previous protests at SCOTUS home. Tyler talked about the need for Constitutional Republicans and how President Trump saved the Republican party.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

