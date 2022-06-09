https://sputniknews.com/20220609/arctic-council-decisions-made-without-russia-to-be-illegitimate---ambassador-to-us-antonov-1096139888.html

Arctic Council Decisions Made Without Russia to Be Illegitimate - Ambassador to US Antonov

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia is concerned about plans to resume the work of the Arctic Council without its participation and warns that decisions made in this

Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the United States earlier announced their intention to resume work in the Council on a limited basis - within the framework of projects that do not involve Russia."Decisions on behalf of the Arctic Council, made without our country, will be illegitimate and violate the principle of consensus stipulated by its governing documents," he warned.The work of the Council was suspended on March 3 in light of the events in Ukraine.

