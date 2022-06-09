https://sputniknews.com/20220609/alleged-epstein-victim-claims-prince-andrew-accuser-giuffre-sexually-assaulted-her-1096154516.html

Alleged Epstein Victim Claims Prince Andrew Accuser Giuffre Sexually Assaulted Her

Virginia Roberts Giuffre accused the UK's Prince Andrew of raping her when she was 17 and groomed by late American paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. 09.06.2022, Sputnik International

One of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, Rina Oh, has claimed that the late sex offender directed Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of rape, to abuse Oh, The Daily Mail reported.Oh has sued Giuffre in a US District Court, claiming that the Duke of York accused touched her without consent - something that made her "frozen like a deer".The alleged assault is said to have taken place in the massage room of the disgraced financier's Manhattan house. Oh is seeking $10 million in damages, and the claim is a part of a defamation dispute between the two women. Oh filed a defamation lawsuit against Giuffre when the latter claimed that Oh "procured & partook in the abuse of minors" with Epstein.Giuffre's attorney told the New York Post in a statement that the allegations against her were not true. Giuffre herself counter-sued Oh, describing herself as "the victim of the sadomasochist sexual play and physical abuse perpetrated against her by Oh, including cutting, slashing and other physical injuries during the sadomasochist sessions."Oh, in her turn, denied these allegations.Giuffre seems to have found herself in yet another legal battle after settling her civil lawsuit with Prince Andrew, with the disgraced Duke of York agreeing to pay her $12 million, even though he denied her sex abuse claims.However, Prince Andrew indicated that he acknowledged Giuffre as a victim of abuse and expressed regret over his ties with Epstein.

