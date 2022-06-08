https://sputniknews.com/20220608/video-topless-activists-disrupt-wnba-game-in-brooklyn-in-abortion-rights-protest-1096115610.html

Video: Topless Activists Disrupt WNBA Game in Brooklyn in Abortion Rights Protest

Video: Topless Activists Disrupt WNBA Game in Brooklyn in Abortion Rights Protest

The protesters appeared to be affiliated with the activist group Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, which opposes the overturning of Roe v Wade - a landmark legal... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-08T10:46+0000

2022-06-08T10:46+0000

2022-06-08T10:46+0000

us

topless

abortion rights

wnba

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096119128_0:25:1437:833_1920x0_80_0_0_f4672b5e6488a1ecd3b302a8b472d344.jpg

On Tuesday, the New York Liberty's game against the Minnesota Lynx at Barclays Center in New York City was interrupted by a group of topless female protesters who decided to turn the game into a demonstration in support of abortion rights.As topless women ran onto the field with their chests covered in green paint, many fans recorded their demonstration on cameras. Some of the protesters held up signs that read "Overturn Roe? Hell no!" and "Abortion on demand & without apology". One of the videos shows the female protesters being quickly apprehended by security guards. One guard even grabbed a protester by her hair to drag her away.The group Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights, which seems to have orchestrated the demonstration, said that "this was the audience we wanted" when posting a photo recap from their protests in their Twitter account.The protests comes in wake of the May leak from the Supreme Court that suggested that the justices were considering overturning Roe v Wade - a landmark precedent green-lighting nationwide access to abortion in the United States. The leak has caused a massive outcry, with many pro-choice activists condemning the SCOTUS draft as an attack on women's rights. Even though the SCOTUS clarified that the leak does not necessarily reflect the current opinion of the justices, Democrats were quick to pledge to codify the right to abortion into law.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, topless, abortion rights, wnba