US Reportedly Mulls Sanctions Waiver for Belarus Potash Fertilizer to Get Ukrainian Grain Out

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is weighing a six-month sanctions waiver for the Belarusian potash fertilizer industry in exchange for Minsk allowing... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

Officials at the State Department allegedly express concerns that the measure will not work because of close ties between Minsk and Moscow. However, supporters of the proposal in the US National Security Council believe that it is a complicated but good alternative, which should be considered, the report said.The discussion over the grain export from Ukraine shows that policy makers in the US and other countries are facing problems balancing between their desire to keep pressure on Russia and attempts to maintain export of grain, the newspaper noted.A NSC spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that Washington is actively discussing various options with its partners around the world.The State Department sent cables to several countries in recent weeks, calling on them not to accept Ukrainian grain, allegedly looted by Russia, the report said. The list of states, which received such notices, includes Turkey, Egypt, Libya, Pakistan, India, Eritrea and Ethiopia, according to the WSJ. Moscow has vehemently rejected the accusations.Exporting Ukrainian grain via Belarus could help do without using the Black Sea route and avoid delays when shipping through Poland, as Belarus, Ukraine and Lithuania have the same wider-gauge railroads, the report said.The foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey met in Ankara on Wednesday to discuss options of resuming grain export in the Black Sea. Moscow has welcomed Ankara's potential help in clearing Black Sea ports of Ukrainian-planted mines, which it says are the root cause of stalled shipments.

