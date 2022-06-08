International
V-22 Osprey Aircraft Crashes in Eastern California, Four of Five Crew Reportedly Dead
us government accountability office (gao)
boeing
u.s. air force
cyber security
https://sputniknews.com/20220607/military-recruiters-set-up-shop-outside-top-gun-screenings-in-effort-to-lure-young-moviegoers-1096102815.html
us government accountability office (gao), boeing, u.s. air force, cyber security

US Govt Accountability Office Finds Boeing's F-15EX Jet Has Cyber Vulnerabilities - Report

21:26 GMT 08.06.2022
© Photo : Public DomainAir Force Boeing KC-135 "Stratotanker" During Exercise Point Blank over the English Channel, Nov. 27, 2018
Air Force Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker During Exercise Point Blank over the English Channel, Nov. 27, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2022
© Photo : Public Domain
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that Boeing's new F-15EX fighter jet has cyber vulnerabilities, according to a GAO report released on Wednesday.
"The program continues to track a cybersecurity vulnerability risk stemming from the F-15EX design, derived from FMS [Foreign Military Sales] aircraft and, according to the program, not designed to US Air Force cybersecurity requirements," the report said.
The F15EX is planned to be a complementary platform to the fifth-generation F35 and F-22 stealth aircraft operating in highly contested environments.
In July 2020, the US Air Force and Boeing signed a $1.2 billion contract to build the first eight jets capable of carrying more weapons than any other fighter in its class and launching hypersonic weapons weighing up to 7,000 pounds.
The first two F-15EX fighter jets were delivered to Eglin Air Force Base last year.
