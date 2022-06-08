https://sputniknews.com/20220608/tombstones-walls-in-israeli-holocaust-museum-defaced-with-anti-semitic-graffiti-1096122647.html

Tombstones, Walls in Israeli Holocaust Museum Defaced With Anti-Semitic Graffiti

Municipal services have already started removing the graffiti, which appeared just little over a month after Israelis commemorated Holocaust Remembrance Day... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

The halls of the Holocaust Museum at Mount Zion in Jerusalem have been defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti. An unidentified person left inscriptions likening "Zionists" to Nazis, and claiming that they were "responsible for the Holocaust" in the chambers of the memorial using a metal marker.The offensive inscriptions were found on a trash bin, a wall and a water fountain, as well as tombstones, including the one dedicated to the Israelis who were killed at Bergen-Belsen death camp. The Nazi-run camp claimed the lives of around 50,000 people.Another graffiti which read "Cursed Zionists, your end is near" was also found at a baby-diaper-changing station on the premises of the Holocaust Museum.The municipal authorities have already started removing the anti-Semitic inscriptions, while police have opened an investigation to find out, who left them in the museum.The incident happened just little over a month after Israel commemorated the victims of the Nazis on Holocaust Remembrance Day. Sirens rang throughout Israel's cities on 28 April prompting residents to halt for several minutes, bow their heads and commemorating the death of around 6 million Jews at the hands of the Nazis.The defacing of Holocaust memorials is neither rare no unique to Israel and is committed in other countries as well, often by local neo-Nazi or anti-Semite groups.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

