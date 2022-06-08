https://sputniknews.com/20220608/sweden-gov-survives-no-confidence-vote-lavrov-in-turkey-ca-primary-politics-and-immigration-1096105388.html

Sweden Gov. Survives No Confidence Vote, Lavrov in Turkey, CA Primary Politics and Immigration

Sweden Gov. Survives No Confidence Vote, Lavrov in Turkey, CA Primary Politics and Immigration

2022-06-08

Sweden Gov. Survives No Confidence Vote, Lavrov in Turkey, CA Primary Politics and Immigration WaPo political journo David Weigel was suspended for one month without pay for retweeting a sexist joke - not very politically savvy of him

Dr. Kenneth Surin, Political and foreign affairs analyst. Professor Emeritus of literature and professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University joins the show to break down the details involved in the “no confidence” votes in the UK and Sweden. Both government leaders survived the vote.Elijah Magnier, Veteran war journalist: 35 years plus in Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Libya, Sudan and Yugoslavia joins the show to talk about Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Ankara today for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other Turkish officials. The two sides will discuss Ukraine and Syria, as the Russian side looks for Turkish support in the conflict and the Turkish side seeks a Russian nod in its expected military intervention in Syria.Tina-Desiree Berg, is the host of the podcast District 34 and reporter for Status Coup joins the show to talk about Tuesday’s primary in California and they talk about the implications for president Trump during the January 6 hearings on the Hill to begin this Thursday.Mark Shmueli, Local immigration attorney. He is the immediate past chair of the Federal Bar Association’s Immigration Law Section. And, through the Sanctuary DMV, Mr. Shmueli has been providing on-call legal advice and has been welcoming and orienting immigrants arriving by bus in DC. Shmueli joins the show to talk about an immigration problem for young people who have aged out of eligibility for a path to US citizenship. It begins with the case of an Indian family. The mother moved to California for a job with Microsoft 18 years ago, when daughter Athulya Rajakumar was 5 years old. She is now 23, and though her family’s green cards were approved last year, after nine years, she had aged out of eligibility for them. Once you turn 21, there is no path to stay in the country you were raised in. So now, she can either stay in the US illegally or move to India, a country that hasn’t been her home for nearly two decades.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

