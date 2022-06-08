https://sputniknews.com/20220608/powerful-explosion-hits-central-donetsk-1096121868.html
Powerful Explosion Hits Central Donetsk
Powerful Explosion Hits Central Donetsk
Kiev's troops continue to shell the residential parts of the city, as they are being pressed out of DPR territory by the Donbass militia and Russian forces. 08.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-08T11:51+0000
2022-06-08T11:51+0000
2022-06-08T12:16+0000
donetsk people's republic
donetsk
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094661231_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e5e4f040f79402ae47f9c4bbb0d5d391.jpg
The Ukrainian forces shelled the central part of Donetsk, wounding two women and a child, according to a correspondent.Authorities said that the shelling occurred at 14:40, as Ukrainian military targeted the city with six projectiles. The 155-mm shells were fired from direction of the town of Peski, the statement reads.The details of the incident are currently being clarified.The new attacks comes despite the fact that the Ukrainian Army has had to retreat from a a big part of the DPR territory in the recent days, leaving their positions in the cities of Krasny Liman, Svyatogorsk and other settlements. At the same time, remaining Ukrainian troops are being forced out of the city of Severodonetsk in the LPR.Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, in order to put an end to the eight-year-long military campaign in Donbass, which had already claimed more than 13,000 lives. President Vladimir Putin said that the actions of Kiev's troops in Donbass amounted to genocide, stressing that the Ukrainian forces ravaging the regions should be held accountable for their crimes.
donetsk
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094661231_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ba00a3456a09e65433fb7ceba3b7ce4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
donetsk people's republic, donetsk, ukraine, donbass
Powerful Explosion Hits Central Donetsk
11:51 GMT 08.06.2022 (Updated: 12:16 GMT 08.06.2022)
Kiev's troops continue to shell the residential parts of the city, as they are being pressed out of DPR territory by the Donbass militia and Russian forces.
The Ukrainian forces shelled the central part of Donetsk, wounding two women and a child, according to a correspondent.
Authorities said that the shelling occurred at 14:40, as Ukrainian military targeted the city with six projectiles. The 155-mm shells were fired from direction of the town of Peski, the statement reads.
The details of the incident are currently being clarified.
The new attacks comes despite the fact that the Ukrainian Army has had to retreat from a a big part of the DPR territory in the recent days, leaving their positions in the cities of Krasny Liman, Svyatogorsk and other settlements.
At the same time, remaining Ukrainian troops are being forced out of the city of Severodonetsk in the LPR.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, in order to put an end to the eight-year-long military campaign in Donbass, which had already claimed more than 13,000 lives. President Vladimir Putin said that the actions of Kiev's troops in Donbass amounted to genocide,
stressing that the Ukrainian forces ravaging the regions should be held accountable for their crimes.