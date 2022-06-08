https://sputniknews.com/20220608/powerful-explosion-hits-central-donetsk-1096121868.html

Powerful Explosion Hits Central Donetsk

Powerful Explosion Hits Central Donetsk

Kiev's troops continue to shell the residential parts of the city, as they are being pressed out of DPR territory by the Donbass militia and Russian forces. 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-08T11:51+0000

2022-06-08T11:51+0000

2022-06-08T12:16+0000

donetsk people's republic

donetsk

ukraine

donbass

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094661231_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e5e4f040f79402ae47f9c4bbb0d5d391.jpg

The Ukrainian forces shelled the central part of Donetsk, wounding two women and a child, according to a correspondent.Authorities said that the shelling occurred at 14:40, as Ukrainian military targeted the city with six projectiles. The 155-mm shells were fired from direction of the town of Peski, the statement reads.The details of the incident are currently being clarified.The new attacks comes despite the fact that the Ukrainian Army has had to retreat from a a big part of the DPR territory in the recent days, leaving their positions in the cities of Krasny Liman, Svyatogorsk and other settlements. At the same time, remaining Ukrainian troops are being forced out of the city of Severodonetsk in the LPR.Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, in order to put an end to the eight-year-long military campaign in Donbass, which had already claimed more than 13,000 lives. President Vladimir Putin said that the actions of Kiev's troops in Donbass amounted to genocide, stressing that the Ukrainian forces ravaging the regions should be held accountable for their crimes.

donetsk

ukraine

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

donetsk people's republic, donetsk, ukraine, donbass