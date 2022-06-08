Number of Monkeypox Cases in Canada Nears 100 – Health Officials
© AFP 2022 / BRIAN W.J. MAHYThis handout photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was taken in 1997 during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and depicts the dorsal surfaces of a monkeypox case in a patient who was displaying the appearance of the characteristic rash during its recuperative stage.
OTTAWA, (Sputnik) – A total of 98 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Canada after the Alberta and Quebec health authorities reported new cases Tuesday.
On June 4, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam gave an update on the nationwide monkeypox case tally. A total of 71 cases were reported in Quebec, five in Ontario and one in Alberta. The data, except for Ontario, has changed since.
“As of June 6, ninety cases have been recorded in Quebec, and 813 vaccine doses have been administered since May 27,” the Quebec Health Ministry said in a press release.
While Quebec’s increase by 19 cases is the most significative, the province of Alberta also recorded a new case, its second.
“Through that monitoring, a second case of monkeypox has been identified in the province. The individual is currently self-isolating, and I would like to thank them for working with our team to inform our investigation and contact tracing efforts,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer, said.
No new cases have been reported in Ontario, while one case was reported in British Columbia on Monday. With account for the new data from Alberta and Quebec, the overall number of cases in the country now stands at 98.
Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease, transmitted from animals to humans. It comes from the same family of viruses that causes smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980. Several doctors in the United States have publicly said the disease is identifiable and treatable, and the population should not panic.