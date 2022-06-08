https://sputniknews.com/20220608/nft-versions-of-works-by-kandinsky-and-other-famous-russian-artists-to-be-auctioned-at-spief-1096151814.html

NFT Versions of Works by Kandinsky and Other Famous Russian Artists to Be Auctioned at SPIEF

NFT Versions of Works by Kandinsky and Other Famous Russian Artists to Be Auctioned at SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - NFT versions of works by Russian artists Wassily Kandinsky, Valentin Serov, and Vasily Polenov will be put up for a charity... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-08T11:12+0000

2022-06-08T11:12+0000

2022-06-09T11:38+0000

nft

art

spief

pictures

russia

saint petersburg

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/18204/29/182042921_0:14:600:352_1920x0_80_0_0_869c39b246a21ff5c3712ecf2179822d.jpg

The contest takes place on the Joys.space platform, the first Russian NFT marketplace where you can buy and sell art, create your own collections, and take part in auctions. Participants of SPIEF 2022, having registered on the platform, will receive a unique NFT object, the statement noted.The jubilee 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held in St. Petersburg from 15-18 June.

saint petersburg

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nft , art, spief, pictures, russia, saint petersburg