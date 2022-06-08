https://sputniknews.com/20220608/nft-versions-of-works-by-kandinsky-and-other-famous-russian-artists-to-be-auctioned-at-spief-1096151814.html
NFT Versions of Works by Kandinsky and Other Famous Russian Artists to Be Auctioned at SPIEF
The jubilee 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held in St. Petersburg from 15-18 June.
11:12 GMT 08.06.2022 (Updated: 11:38 GMT 09.06.2022)
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - NFT versions of works by Russian artists Wassily Kandinsky, Valentin Serov, and Vasily Polenov will be put up for a charity auction at the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), SPIEF organizer Roscongress Foundation said on Wednesday.
"The works of the finalists of the [digital art] contest 'Creating the Future 2050' will be presented in leading Russian museums and at SPIEF-2022. On June 15… a charity auction will be held in St. Petersburg, where the works of the contest participants will be presented, as well as NFT versions of classical works of art from leading Russian museums", a statement said, adding that NFT versions of works by Kandinsky, Serov, Polenov and other artists will be presented at the auction.
The contest takes place on the Joys.space platform, the first Russian NFT marketplace where you can buy and sell art, create your own collections, and take part in auctions. Participants of SPIEF 2022, having registered on the platform, will receive a unique NFT object, the statement noted.
The jubilee 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held in St. Petersburg from 15-18 June.