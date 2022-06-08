International
https://sputniknews.com/20220608/new-jcpoa-proposal-submitted-to-us---iranian-foreign-minister-1096134317.html
New JCPOA Proposal Submitted to US - Iranian Foreign Minister
New JCPOA Proposal Submitted to US - Iranian Foreign Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran has submitted a new proposal to the United States to renew the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-08T20:26+0000
2022-06-08T20:26+0000
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
us withdraws from iran nuclear deal
iran nuclear deal
hossein amir-abdollahian
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102734/14/1027341485_0:176:4844:2901_1920x0_80_0_0_f0b7ea73d67dcc4e9c318167b2a45650.jpg
"We presented an innovative new political package two days ago and explicitly told the other side [the United States] that they could choose one of two proposals [the one discussed in Vienna or the new one]. We prefer the diplomatic and political path," Abdollahian was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency ISNA.The top Iranian diplomat did not specify the content of the new proposal.In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal, known officially as the JCPOA with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.In 2018, the Trump administration withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded with a gradual abandoning of its own commitments under the deal. Several packages of US sanctions against Iran have since been imposed.Vienna has been hosting talks since April 2021, aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether. However, in March 2022, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced a pause in the negotiations "due to external factors."
https://sputniknews.com/20220608/irans-nuclear-agency-turns-off-iaea-cameras-it-says-arent-included-in-march-npt-safeguards-deal-1096133799.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102734/14/1027341485_421:0:4566:3109_1920x0_80_0_0_97829282c3863180766ecb978e1e6479.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), us withdraws from iran nuclear deal, iran nuclear deal, hossein amir-abdollahian

New JCPOA Proposal Submitted to US - Iranian Foreign Minister

20:26 GMT 08.06.2022
© AP Photo / Misha JaparidzeIranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian speaks during a press conference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 3, 2012
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian speaks during a press conference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 3, 2012 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2022
© AP Photo / Misha Japaridze
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran has submitted a new proposal to the United States to renew the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday.
"We presented an innovative new political package two days ago and explicitly told the other side [the United States] that they could choose one of two proposals [the one discussed in Vienna or the new one]. We prefer the diplomatic and political path," Abdollahian was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency ISNA.
The top Iranian diplomat did not specify the content of the new proposal.
In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal, known officially as the JCPOA with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.
IAEA General Conference - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2022
Iran’s Nuclear Agency Turns Off IAEA Cameras It Says Aren't Included in March NPT Safeguards Deal
19:47 GMT
In 2018, the Trump administration withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded with a gradual abandoning of its own commitments under the deal. Several packages of US sanctions against Iran have since been imposed.
Vienna has been hosting talks since April 2021, aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from failing altogether. However, in March 2022, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced a pause in the negotiations "due to external factors."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала