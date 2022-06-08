https://sputniknews.com/20220608/mexicos-president-snubs-summit-of-the-americas-uk-small-businesses-crashing-1096104172.html

Mexico's President Snubs Summit of the Americas; UK Small Businesses Crashing

The president of Mexico has joined a host of other Latin American and Caribbean leaders in rejecting the US-led "Summit of the Americas" due to the exclusion... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

amlo

the critical hour

radio

eu

venezuela

covid-19

joe biden

Mexico's President Snubs Summit of the Americas; UK Small Businesses Crashing The president of Mexico has joined a host of other Latin American and Caribbean leaders in rejecting the US-led "Summit of the Americas" due to the exclusion of Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russian officials have signaled that they are still interested in nuclear treaty talks. Also, Ukraine has fired a top official for making unsubstantiated and absurd claims of Russian atrocities.Jamarl Thomas, Co-host, Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the Summit of the Americas. The president of Mexico has joined a host of other Latin American and Caribbean leaders in rejecting the US-led "Summit of the Americas" due to the exclusion of Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela.Niko House, Political Activist, Independent Journalist, and Podcaster, joins us to discuss President Biden's woes. Rumors of anger and discontent are emanating from the Biden White House. President Biden seems angry and perplexed over his plunging approval ratings and inability to change the downward trajectory.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, Board Certified Pediatrician and Obesity Medicine Specialist, joins us to discuss health policy. Long COVID is changing the way we think about disability. Also, we examine the aftermath of COVID and how it is affecting the lives of everyday citizens.Dan Lazare, Investigative Journalist, Author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss Nazis in Ukraine. In an apparently staged move, the Azov battalion has removed the Nazi iconography from their trademark insignia. Observers argue that the change is cosmetic and does nothing to change the disgusting racist ideology that they practice.Linwood Tauheed, Associate professor of Economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss Russian sanctions. Russia, Iran, and other nations are learning how to cope with unilateral US economic sanctions. Also, Venezuela is now exporting oil to Europe.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, author of many books including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss the economy in the EU. British small businesses are facing catastrophe due to the new sanctions against Russia. Also, Polish citizens are forced to gather wood for energy.Ray McGovern, Former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Russiagate. Ray reviews the latest details about the Russiagate conspiracy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

