Merkel Defends Her Stance on ‘Talking to Putin’ Throughout Her 16 Years in Office

Merkel Defends Her Stance on ‘Talking to Putin’ Throughout Her 16 Years in Office

Angela Merkel has stated that she has no regrets about how she handled Russian President Vladimir Putin during her 16 years as the German chancellor.In her first major interview since stepping down six months ago, Merkel said that “diplomacy isn’t wrong just because it hasn’t worked”.The 67-year-old insisted she had not been naive in her dealings with the Russian president, who she met regularly during her time in office.Referring to Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, she argued that “it is a great tragedy” her diplomatic efforts to prevent the operation “didn’t succeed”, but that she doesn’t have to blame herself “for not trying hard enough”.Merkel also defended her policy of supporting trade with Moscow, describing Europe and Russia as neighbours who could not ignore each other.Putin and Merkel have known one another for nearly two decades, first meeting in 2002, several years before the German politician became chancellor in 2005. Commenting on Merkel’s plans to retire in late 2020, Putin stressed at the time that he and the chancellor “maintain quite good personal relations”.The Russian president ordered the launch of the special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine on 24 February following a request for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), who urged Moscow to protect them from Kiev’s provocations.The Russian Defence Ministry underscored that the operation only targets Ukraine’s military infrastructure with high-precision weapons.

