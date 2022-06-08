LIVE UPDATES: Turkey Reportedly Sets 10 Conditions for Sweden and Finland if They Want to Join NATO

Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine in February, after Donetsk and Lugansk asked for help due to Kiev's attacks against civilians, which had prompted mass evacuations. Russia stressed that the op aimed to stop the genocide in Donbass, where the Ukrainian forces have been waging an eight-year long war.
Russian and Donbass troops continue to advance amid the special operation, liberating settlements in the region - over the past days, they've seized control of Krasny Liman, Svyatogorsk, more parts of Severodonetsk, and a dozen other settlements.
At the same time, defence minister Sergei Shoigu also noted that at least 97% of the Lugansk People's Republic has been liberated from Ukrainian forces.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Moldovan Government Preparing Merger of Nation With Romania and NATO, Ex-President Dodon Warns
"It is clear that [Moldovan President] Maia Sandu and her external masters follow the Ukrainian scenario, provoking a deliberate destabilisation of the situation, and some political factors from the West want to use the Moldovans as cannon fodder in the geopolitical battle that is currently being waged in this region. The military and political merger of our country with the territory of Romania is being prepared, with the rejection of neutrality", Dodon wrote on Telegram.
The armament processes and anti-Russian hysteria are arranged specifically to justify the presence of NATO troops on the territory of Moldova, the politician said.
06:55 GMT 08.06.2022
Previously Mined Port of Berdyansk to Resume Work, First Shipments of Grain Set for This Week, Authorities Say
06:49 GMT 08.06.2022
Russian Air Defence Intercepts Three Ukrainian Tochka-U Missiles Near Kherson
05:58 GMT 08.06.2022
Turkey Reportedly Sets 10 Conditions for Sweden and Finland if They Want to Join NATO
According to the Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak, Ankara has prepared a list of conditions for Sweden and Finland to meet before they can join the alliance. The list reportedly includes lifting all the restrictions against the Turkish defence industry and joining the fight against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Gulen movement (FETO), which are considered terrorists in Turkey. This means banning their activities and media, freezing their assets, and setting up a legal framework for deporting and extraditing any suspects linked to those organisations.