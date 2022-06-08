LIVE UPDATES: Turkey Reportedly Sets 10 Conditions for Sweden and Finland if They Want to Join NATO

Turkey Reportedly Sets 10 Conditions for Sweden and Finland if They Want to Join NATO

According to the Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak, Ankara has prepared a list of conditions for Sweden and Finland to meet before they can join the alliance. The list reportedly includes lifting all the restrictions against the Turkish defence industry and joining the fight against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Gulen movement (FETO), which are considered terrorists in Turkey. This means banning their activities and media, freezing their assets, and setting up a legal framework for deporting and extraditing any suspects linked to those organisations.