Javid Slams Deletion of 'Women' from NHS Ovarian Cancer Webpage
Attempts to make language used in healthcare, other professions and advertising gender-neutral — including terming mothers "birthing parents" — have provoked a backlash from women angered that they are being 'erased' from discourse.
Britain's health secretary has attacked the politically-correct deletion of the word "women" from an NHS webpage about ovarian cancer.
Sajid Javid laid into the 'gender-neutral' language on the NHS.UK 'overview' about the disease that only affects biological women in an interview with Sky News' Kat Burley on Wednesday morning.
The health secretary admitted he hadn't seen the report on the site in question, "but I have heard of instances like that and I don't think it's right."
Health Secretary Sajid Javid says 'it's important that words like women and men are used' in messaging about cancers, "so people know who you're talking about".#KayBurley https://t.co/3zmq8DU1kj— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 8, 2022
"Anyone with ovaries can get ovarian cancer, but it mostly affects those over 50," the site reads.
The site finally mentions women on the third page of the entry — but as only one of four categories who it claims are at risk from the condition.
"Anyone with ovaries can get ovarian cancer. This includes women, trans men, non-binary people and intersex people with ovaries," the text says.
"Intersex" is a term used to refer to genetic hermaphrodites, while "non-binary" is a personal 'gender identity' used by both biological men and women.
"You won't be surprised to know that, as the Health Secretary, I think that your sex matters, your biological sex is incredibly important to make sure you get the right treatment, the very best treatment," Javid stressed.
But he conceded that he had no power to directly intervene to force changes to the wording
"I am looking into this and you'll know, look, the NHS, there (are) many different trusts and I want to listen to why someone might have taken a different approach — I don't just want to assume — but I think I've made my views clear on this," Javid said.
Opposition politicians have repeatedly struggled to define the word "woman" as someone possessing female sexual organs including a cervix, for fear of offending trans rights activists and LGBT campaigners.