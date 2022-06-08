https://sputniknews.com/20220608/javid-slams-deletion-of-women-from-nhs-ovarian-cancer-webpage-1096116598.html

Javid Slams Deletion of 'Women' from NHS Ovarian Cancer Webpage

Javid Slams Deletion of 'Women' from NHS Ovarian Cancer Webpage

Attempts to make language used in healthcare, other professions and advertising gender-neutral — including terming mothers "birthing parents" — have provoked a... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-08T11:44+0000

2022-06-08T11:44+0000

2022-06-08T11:44+0000

sajid javid

national health service (nhs)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/19/1092498805_0:155:3090:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_ba48358a72b0ce0d950c57a7a2161122.jpg

Britain's health secretary has attacked the politically-correct deletion of the word "women" from an NHS webpage about ovarian cancer.Sajid Javid laid into the 'gender-neutral' language on the NHS.UK 'overview' about the disease that only affects biological women in an interview with Sky News' Kat Burley on Wednesday morning."Anyone with ovaries can get ovarian cancer, but it mostly affects those over 50," the site reads.The site finally mentions women on the third page of the entry — but as only one of four categories who it claims are at risk from the condition."Intersex" is a term used to refer to genetic hermaphrodites, while "non-binary" is a personal 'gender identity' used by both biological men and women.But he conceded that he had no power to directly intervene to force changes to the wording"I am looking into this and you'll know, look, the NHS, there (are) many different trusts and I want to listen to why someone might have taken a different approach — I don't just want to assume — but I think I've made my views clear on this," Javid said.Many attempts to make language used in healthcare, other professions and advertising gender-neutral — including terming mothers "birthing parents" — have provoked a backlash from women angered that they are being 'erased' from discourse.Opposition politicians have repeatedly struggled to define the word "woman" as someone possessing female sexual organs including a cervix, for fear of offending trans rights activists and LGBT campaigners.

https://sputniknews.com/20220518/leftist-journo-dubbed-bully-for-hounding-schoolgirl-backed-by-jk-rowling-in-trans-row-1095598806.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

sajid javid, national health service (nhs)