https://sputniknews.com/20220608/how-rafael-nadals-22nd-grand-slam-triumph-in-paris-has-made-him-the-favourite-to-become-the-goat-1096118230.html

How Rafael Nadal's 22nd Grand Slam Triumph in Paris Has Made Him the Favourite to Become the GOAT

How Rafael Nadal's 22nd Grand Slam Triumph in Paris Has Made Him the Favourite to Become the GOAT

Rafael Nadal lifted his 22nd Grand Slam and 14th Roland Garros title, having destroyed Casper Ruud of Norway 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final in Paris on Sunday... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-08T12:07+0000

2022-06-08T12:07+0000

2022-06-08T12:24+0000

sport

sport

sport

rafael nadal

novak djokovic

roger federer

tennis

tennis

tennis star

roland garros

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/06/1096050676_0:35:3072:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_b03aadaf6cb1dcfa2b3c83d9b31a6b8b.jpg

When Rafael Nadal first burst onto the scene as a teenager in 2005, several pundits believed that chances of the Majorcan having a long career were grim because his high-intensity and physical style of play wasn't sustainable. Besides, they argued that his knees and body would give up at some point in time.But 18 years later, the 36-year-old has left almost all of them perplexed with his remarkable success in the sport. Nadal currently stands alone as the player with the highest number of Majors (22).Fortune seems to have favoured Nadal in 2022 as it has turned out to be an unforgettable year for the Majorcan. After all, he had missed the previous six months of last year due to injury and nobody was expecting him to win his 21st Grand Slam title in Melbourne. But as fate may have it, Novak Djokovic's anti-vaccination stand came as a blessing in disguise for Nadal.The Serbian who had been the dominant force Down Under for more than a decade was eventually deported, denying him the chance to defend his Australian Open title.Nadal, meanwhile, grabbed the opportunity with both hands, becoming the first to clinch 21 Grand Slams in men's tennis.With his win at Melbourne Park, Nadal joined Djokovic as the only other tennis star to capture all four Grand Slams at least twice in their careers. And it was the first time when it looked like Nadal's luck was playing its part in opening the gap between him, Djokovic, and Roger Federer in the ongoing debate over who was the greatest.Both Federer and Djokovic are currently stuck at 20 Slams each. On the other hand, Nadal's latest Roland Garros victory appears to have given him the edge over his great contemporaries, as per legends like Chris Evert and Mats Wilander. According to them, the way Nadal is going at the moment, he's set to retire from tennis as the greatest player of all time and there wouldn't be any dispute about it."But now he’s two ahead, his body seems to be holding up pretty well. I think this title is the most meaningful ever, going through adversity. Four or five weeks ago, did we even think he was going to play the French Open? But he comes back, he goes through a lot of tense matches," she added.Three-time Roland Garros champion Wilander, however, was franker in his assessment of Nadal's place in the GOAT discourse, stating the 36-year-old was head and shoulders above Federer and Djokovic right now.However, India's Vishal Uppal, who represented the South Asian nation in the Davis Cup, had a different take on the matter, saying that the discussion about who was the greatest will only get over when all the members of the holy trinity - Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic would have hung their boots. While he acknowledged that Nadal had the upper hand, the debate was yet to be settled."This debate will perhaps continue till all the Big 3 retire. Roger seems to be out of the Grand Slam race but what he has done for tennis cannot be overlooked. Djokovic seems good for a few more years. Nadal is in the lead, but this debate is far from settled," Uppal told Sputnik.But Uppal was certain that Nadal's record of 14 French Open titles would never be broken.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, rafael nadal, novak djokovic, roger federer, tennis, tennis, tennis star, roland garros, french open, french open, grand slam, grand slam, sputnik, player, tennis greats, tennis players