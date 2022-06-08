https://sputniknews.com/20220608/harvey-weinstein-to-be-charged-with-two-counts-of-indecent-assault-against-woman-in-uk-1096126758.html

Harvey Weinstein to be Charged With Two Counts of Indecent Assault Against Woman in UK

Recently, the film mogul's rape conviction and 23-year prison sentence have been upheld after his legal team appealed the earlier decision by his #MeToo trial... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

Harvey Weinstein will be charged with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in the UK, prosecutors revealed on Wednesday.

