Harvey Weinstein to be Charged With Two Counts of Indecent Assault Against Woman in UK
Harvey Weinstein to be Charged With Two Counts of Indecent Assault Against Woman in UK
Recently, the film mogul's rape conviction and 23-year prison sentence have been upheld after his legal team appealed the earlier decision by his #MeToo trial...
Harvey Weinstein will be charged with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in the UK, prosecutors revealed on Wednesday.
Harvey Weinstein to be Charged With Two Counts of Indecent Assault Against Woman in UK
14:07 GMT 08.06.2022
Recently, the film mogul's rape conviction and 23-year prison sentence have been upheld after his legal team appealed the earlier decision by his #MeToo trial judge, arguing that the latter allowed women to testify about allegations unrelated to the case.
Harvey Weinstein will be charged with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in the UK, prosecutors revealed on Wednesday.