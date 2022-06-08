https://sputniknews.com/20220608/from-uvalde-to-ukraine-journalists-face-challenges-to-uncover-truth-1096101759.html

From Uvalde to Ukraine, Journalists Face Challenges to Uncover Truth

From Uvalde to Ukraine, Journalists Face Challenges to Uncover Truth

Charges Dropped Against Prakash Churaman, Why The Media Is Silent On Saudi War on Yemen, Technologists Warn Congress Of Crypto Myths 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-08T10:24+0000

2022-06-08T10:24+0000

2022-06-08T10:24+0000

by any means necessary

crypto

automation

yemen

censorship

uvalde

ukraine

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/07/1096101611_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ce889dece917179d109d3b1620dbda48.png

From Uvalde To Ukraine, Journalists Face Challenges To Uncover Truth Charges Dropped Against Prakash Churaman, Why The Media Is Silent On Saudi War on Yemen, Technologists Warn Congress Of Crypto Myths

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Amanda Yee, host of the Radio Free Amanda podcast to discuss a victory in the struggle to drop the bogus murder charges against Prakash Churaman, the abuse that police subjected Churaman to in order to falsely charge him with a crime he did not commit, Prakash’s efforts to organize for his release while incarcerated and how the criminal justice threatened him for that organizing, and how Prakash’s organizing and the organizing of Queens communities shifted the momentum of the case and forced the Queens District Attorney to dismiss the charges.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Aisha Jumaan, Founder and President of Yemen Relief and Reconstruction Foundation to discuss the US mainstream media’s silence on the US-backed Saudi Arabian war on Yemen and why the media is towing the foreign policy line of the US, the often peddled myth of the US reliance on Saudi oil as the reason why the US continues to support Saudi human rights violations, the truth about the outrageous profits that the arms industry is raking in from the war in Yemen and how that is driving US foreign policy, and the recently introduced War Powers Resolution in the House of Representatives aimed to stop US support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org, co-host of the ReBoot podcast to discuss revelations that Canadian coffee institution Tim Hortons violated Canadian privacy laws by tracking phones that had its app even when the app was not open and selling that data to an American third-party company, recently announced layoffs at GPS location company TomTom due to the automation of their roles that was only achieved through those employees’ contributions, a recent letter sent by prominent computer scientists and other technologists warning Congress of the dangers of cryptocurrency as the industry’s lobbying and public relations activities increase.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital, which you can listen to both as a podcast and on Pacifica Radio to discuss threats against journalists trying to cover the aftermath of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas by police and seemingly deputized vigilantes, a kill list that seemingly has the support of the Ukrainian government and that targets journalists who dare to share a dissenting opinion on the conflict in Ukraine, and how the US is digging its own demise on the world stage.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

yemen

uvalde

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, crypto, automation, yemen, censorship, uvalde, ukraine, аудио, radio