Five-Year-Old Indian Girl Left Tied on Rooftop Reportedly for Not Doing Homework - Video

India's Constitution contains a number of laws to prevent corporal punishment or any kind of physical and mental torture by teachers, mentors and guardians... 08.06.2022, Sputnik International

india

crime

children

police

crimes against humanity

child exploitation

child abuse

child

corporal punishment

cruelty

A five-year-old girl in Delhi has been tied up with rope and left to endure a scorching 40°C sun on a rooftop, reportedly for not doing her homework.The heart-wrenching video of the incident has sparked outrage on social media, as angered netizens demand strict action against the family for cruelty against the child.According to reports, the unnamed girl is a student in the first standard (class 1) and lives with her family in Tukhmirpur area in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar district.After the video went viral, Delhi Police investigated the crime and traced her family.The parents have been slapped with several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, for assaulting a child, and for corporal punishment. It is unclear what their punishment will be.WARNING: The following video may offend sensibilities.

